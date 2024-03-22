Wonder what the crime rate in your suburb was for 2023? Check out our map

Bendigo has ranked 24 out of Victoria's 80 local government areas for crimes, with a rate of 6463.6 per 100,000 people.
That's a total of 8034 crimes reported in Greater Bendigo in 2023, according to the latest data by the Crime Statistics Agency, released Thursday 21 March.
Bendigo CBD remains the suburb with the highest rate of criminal incidents, Kangaroo Flat, Golden Square, Long Gully and Eaglehawk filling up the top five.
Bendigo's most common crimes were stealing from a motor vehicle, breaching a family violence order, criminal damage, other theft and breaching of bail conditions.
Greater Bendigo was a hotspot for dangerous driving in the state, with 108 incidents recorded, up from just 92 in 2022.
The numbers reflect a statewide trend of young offenders breaking into houses and stealing cars to joyride.
In 2023, there were 627 offenders between the ages of 10 and 17.
Bendigo CBD, Kangaroo Flat, North Bendigo, Golden Square and Long Gully had the highest rates of dangerous driving.
Residents in Bendigo CBD, Kangaroo Flat, Eaglehawk, East Bendigo and Long Gully were the suburbs most likely to have a car stolen.
Regional Victoria recorded high crime rates across dozens of local government areas, notching three of the top five LGAs with the highest offence rates per 100,000 people.
Latrobe Shire, centred on Traralgon in central Gippsland had the highest offence rate, with 15,187 per 100,000 people.
Mitchell Shire, next to Bendigo, was next with 14,037, then Horsham with 13,532.
But while offence rates were broadly comparable between Melbourne and regional Victoria, family incidents - including family violence, child abuse and interfamilial sexual offences - occurred at a much higher rate in country areas.
Ararat was a hotspot for general sexual offences, with a rate 60 per cent higher than the next worst LGA, Central Goldfields.Swan Hill, Horsham, Shepparton and Latrobe recorded the highest rates of serious assault, while Shepparton was comfortably the worst place for family violence-related serious assaults.
Mildura and Ballarat were the car theft capitals of regional Victoria, while Bendigo and Shepparton were hot spots for dangerous driving.
Buloke in the state's north-west was the drug trafficker's shire of choice, with double the rate of runners up Bendigo and Shepparton.
Mildura, Shepparton and Latrobe had the highest rates of home burglary.
Mildura and Latrobe also had the worst rates of aggravated burglary, with Shepparton dropping down the list and Ballarat and Wodonga taking its place.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.