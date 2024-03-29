Carnival mega-gallery! EVEN MORE photos from Easter Fair!

Wow, what an amazing Good Friday in the heart of Bendigo!
Tens-of-thousands of people have descended on the city centre for day one of the Bendigo Easter Fair and our photographers Darren Howe and Enzo Tomasiello have been there to capture as much of it as possible.
They have come back with some incredible pictures from the carnival and other events linked to the fair.
A quick note: if you want pictures of the epic Easter egg hunt in Rosalind Park you should click here, as that event was so much fun we put it in its own mega-gallery.
Our photographers and journalists are going to be out and about all weekend uncovering stories - many of which you can find here.
Also, stay tuned to the website as we have quite a few non-Easter stories to bring you throughout the long weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.