Snapshot: Bendigo court cases during 16 days against gender-based violence

The 16 days of activism against gender-based violence - the annual global movement which aims to end violence against women and girls - ended on December 10.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
During that 16-day period, the court system dealt with several cases involving violent and sexual offences.
Below is a snapshot of the matters with some tie to Bendigo or central Victoria.
Monday, November 27
A trial was set to begin for a Bendigo man, Truong Pham, 47, who later pleaded guilty to sexual offences against a female child with his plea on December 7.
Another man charged with serious family violence offences was remanded in custody after breaching his bail.
That accused is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon including an axe in relation to alleged violent attacks and threats against his former partner, with whom he shares two children.
Tuesday, November 28
The court heard a woman received a barrage of "constant" abuse from her former partner through various social media platforms. She told the court the abuse made her "scared" to be in her home.
Her partner is in custody awaiting sentencing.
Another man, Anthony Vanderdonk, 44, who allegedly broke into a woman's home masturbating, was denied bail.
Wednesday, November 29
At least 15 men appeared before the Bendigo Magistrates' Court facing charges of sexual offences.
Magistrate Russell Kelly told one of the men's lawyers that "most matters" on the day involved child complainants.
The accused - many of whom are yet to enter pleas - included a 35-year-old Bendigo teacher alleged to have sexually abused a student and another man alleged to have sexually offended against a female colleague.
Another man is accused of possessing a "large amount" of child abuse material.
One man fronted court unrepresented and told Mr Kelly he intended to plea guilty for masturbating in front of an 11-year-old.
Bendigo fencer Tyler Spicer, 27, pleaded guilty to lighting a fire at a woman's home with whom he'd had a brief historic relationship. That fire killed two of the woman's pets and threatened her life, and that of her two children.
Thursday, November 30
A Bendigo father who committed an "outrageous assault" in which he squeezed his former partner's throat and threatened to kill her, had his sentence reduced in the County Court.
The court acknowledged the man, who left the woman with ongoing injuries, had made "victim blaming" statements.
Friday, December 1
The County Court heard a man, who previously faced trial for sexual offending against two young girls, will plead guilty to some charges in the new year.
The County Court also held a brief mention to arrange for the further trial of a man accused of multiple sexual crimes including incest with a child.
Tuesday, December 5
Former Woodend plumber Peter Vincent White, 73, pleaded guilty to the historic sexual abuse of seven children - two boys and five girls - including the rapes of several young children.
Many of the now-adults he abused spoke in powerful victim impact statements of the ongoing impact of that sexual violence.
Thursday, December 7
Truong Pham, as mentioned above, pleaded guilty to a single rolled-up charge of the sexual penetration of a child under 16.
Friday, December 8
Lyndon Kenneth Devereaux, 27, said he was "remorseful" for making threats to kill with a sawn-off shotgun. One of the victims was a woman and children were also present.
These are not the only matters over that two-week period, but are the stories covered by the Bendigo Advertiser.
It is important to note that some victims of the above alleged and proven crimes were also male - particularly child victims of sexual abuse.
Child abuse material, when possessed in large numbers, almost always features the abuse of both male and female children.
There are also cases where women are the perpetrators of sexual and/or domestic violence but the gender imbalance in those who appear before the various courts is stark.
The accused have not been named where that may identify the victims.
For help contact:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.