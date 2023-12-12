Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Snapshot: Bendigo court cases during 16 days against gender-based violence

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated December 12 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Number of sexual offence and domestic violence charges heard by Bendigo courts during 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Number of sexual offence and domestic violence charges heard by Bendigo courts during 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

The 16 days of activism against gender-based violence - the annual global movement which aims to end violence against women and girls - ended on December 10.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.