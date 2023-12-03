'Relentless' barrage of domestic violence abuse on social media

Liking songs on Spotify to communicate with the victim.

Altering Netflix account names to threaten the woman. This included changing his own profile to "Dad stayed loyal and got f***ed over" and altering her account to say, "removing their loving father is child abuse".

Producing photoshopped pornographic images of the woman and threatening to release further sexual images of her if she did not revoke the intervention order. The court heard he also sent her countdowns to his threatened release of this content.

Postings on social media implying his ex-partner was "the real deadbeat" for keeping the children "from a loving father".

Texting her through an anonymous service saying, "you have no soul or heart" and called her "narcissistic", "violent" and "angry".