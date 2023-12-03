'Relentless' barrage of domestic violence abuse on social media

A domestic violence victim has said she lost any sense of privacy and security when her former husband persistently and relentlessly harassed her through social media platforms.
Through a victim impact statement, the Bendigo Magistrates' Court before Magistrate Russell Kelly heard the ordeal was "extremely stressful" for the Bendigo mother - and the world was now "dark and grim" for her.
She said she was "scared" to be in her own home and would "stay up all night" to figure out how to escape in case "he would try something".
She said the abuse was "constant". The court heard this was through fake email accounts, Spotify, Instagram, Facebook, Netflix and text messages.
The man was charged with crimes including breaching intervention orders multiple times, threatening to release a sexual video and using a carriage service to harass.
His breaches included the following:
The man's lawyer said his client acknowledged he had "brought about his own demise" while the lawyer called his actions "extremely immature and petulant".
The victim described suffering from panic attacks, numbness in half her face and losing her milk supply with a newborn, following the trauma of the abuse.
She said she was "not able to recognise the man I loved", that she was "fearful for the future" and "never saw this coming".
She said the experience had been very expensive because she needed to buy items including a new phone, to avoid being tracked by the accused, and baby items.
She said support from relatives, Berry Street, the Centre for Non-Violence and an escaping violence package were vital in accessing supplies.
Mr Kelly said a "great deal of work" had gone into the offending which included creating false images and making various serious and ongoing threats.
"It's beyond a man struggling with the breakdown of a relationship," Mr Kelly said.
The accused man, who cannot be named to protect his victim, has pleaded guilty and has spent more than two months in custody but Mr Kelly said he is likely to face more jail time.
The police prosecutor said more than one woman a week was killed "by people like (the accused)" and "men needed to stand up".
The court also heard the offending was "cunning and sophisticated".
The man will be assessed for a community corrections order and will be remanded in custody to reappear in court in December.
Mr Kelly said he was planning to impose a combination sentence.
For help, contact:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.