Man risked woman, children's lives with drunkenly-lit fire that killed pets

Please be advised the following article contains distressing details.
A Bendigo fencer who lit a fire near a local house after drinking - risking the lives of a woman and two children in the process - has pleaded guilty to his crimes in the Magistrates' Court.
Tyler Spicer pleaded guilty to criminal damage by arson and reckless conduct endangering life for what his lawyer described as a "ruinous February decision".
The court heard that earlier in 2023, Spicer lit bins on fire just outside the house belonging to a woman with whom he had a brief historic relationship - while she and her children were asleep.
The fire ultimately caused damage to the home and the family's pet guinea pigs were also "burnt alive", the woman told the court through a victim impact statement.
The killing of the animals was an uncharged act.
Spicer's defence lawyer Nikolas Barron told the court that his client had meant to "scare" the woman with "no intent to hurt" her - although Mr Barron conceded this reasoning was "not noble".
Magistrate Russell Kelly told Spicer the experience would have been "incredibly frightful" for the woman who was woken by her neighbour.
The court heard the woman "never would have suspected" Spicer of the crime, and she had become "paranoid" as a result.
She said she "didn't realise someone could hate me so much" or that someone would "do something so extreme".
She explained through her statement that the family had to travel to friend's houses to shower in the aftermath and the children had struggled to sleep since.
Mr Barron said Spicer had shown "remorse, guilt, insight and regret".
He had a prior for arson - relating to a car - which Mr Barron said was "less relevant than it may appear".
Spicer was sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order and fined $2000 with conviction.
If you or someone you know needs help, contact:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.