Stalking accused in custody after allegedly breaking into victim's house

A "serial" sex offender who allegedly broke into a Rushworth home in his underwear while masturbating was arrested in late November - ahead of further court appearances in December.
Anthony Vanderdonk, 44, was taken into custody after his arrest on November 27 on charges including stalking and entering a private place, both of which breached a community corrections order.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard he faced the central Victorian courts because there was insufficient space in other court cells in the state.
Vanderdonk is accused of attending the home of a woman in the small town on the previous day, November 26, wearing only his underwear.
The court heard he allegedly masturbated directly outside her front door before some dogs nearby started barking.
This "spooked" the victim who walked to her back door.
Vanderdonk allegedly exposed his genitals again and dogs continued barking. It is unclear if the woman saw this alleged offending.
The woman then turned on her patio light and Vanderdonk allegedly walked further towards the rear of her backyard.
He is alleged to have returned two hours later and then entered the woman's home where he stayed for two hours - all while masturbating which was captured on CCTV footage.
In the morning, police said the woman woke up and entered a room in her house and noticed that items were out of place.
She then saw the CCTV footage and called police.
The court heard Vanderdonk had priors for stalking, sexual exposure and accessing child abuse material.
While a formal plea was not entered, Vanderdonk told the court from the dock that, "I do care about my offending, I know it's really bad".
"When I use ice, I tend to not be in the right frame of mind - I know that's not an excuse," he said.
He said he was "usually pretty good with following the law" and that he would "do anything to stay out of jail".
Magistrate Russell Kelly told Vanderdonk he had "some pretty bad priors".
Vanderdonk responded that he "really care(d) about it, I really try".
Police told the court the accused, who is a registered sex offender, represented a "huge risk to the community".
His application for bail was refused ahead of further matters in December.
