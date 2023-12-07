Bendigo Advertiser
Stalking accused in custody after allegedly breaking into victim's house

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated December 8 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 4:00am
A Rushworth man was denied bail after breaking into a woman's house and masturbating. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A "serial" sex offender who allegedly broke into a Rushworth home in his underwear while masturbating was arrested in late November - ahead of further court appearances in December.

