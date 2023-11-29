Bendigo teacher accused of child sex abuse to remain in custody

The case of a Bendigo teacher accused of the sexual abuse of a child has been adjourned until January for a further committal mention.
The 35-year-old Spring Gully man was represented in a brief hearing on November 29 by defence lawyer Mr Thibaut Clamart who sought a short adjournment of a week as "resolution is very close".
Magistrate Russell Kelly said this would not be possible as the court was fully booked until January.
Mr Clamart told the court that would be a "very long adjournment" while his client was in custody.
The teacher appeared by video-link in a prison-issued green outfit.
The accused man had been arrested in October on further offending involving the child while he was on bail, having initially been arrested and then released on bail in August.
The teacher faces charges including:
Mr Clamart also acknowledged to the court that there was a "vulnerable child complainant" in the matter.
Mr Kelly said that the delays were "not excessive", the accused was facing "very, very serious charges", and "most matters today involve child complainants".
Mr Clamart also requested costs be paid by the informant for an alleged delay in responding to a defence offer.
Mr Kelly said that matter could be decided in the January hearing.
There was no application for bail.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.