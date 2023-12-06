Brave seven in court face 'monster who sexually abused little children'

Please be advised the following article contains distressing details.
The worlds and lives of seven children upended - to this day - by the crimes of one man.
The County Court heard Peter Vincent White, now 73, had previously been described as a family friend, a "kind husband" and father - but some of his now-adult victims hoped the former Woodend plumber and businessman would now be known as a "monster who sexually abused little children".
White has pleaded guilty to committing 33 crimes against two male and five female children - some as young as four, and all aged 14 or under, at the time of his offending.
The court sitting in Melbourne heard these now adults had varied feelings about the terms "complainant", "victim" and "survivor" but three words that can be shared by all seven - which the court heard repeatedly - were "brave", "amazing" and "blameless".
In a packed court room, the now-adult seven took the County Court Judge Amanda Chambers back in time to the late 1970s and the early 1990s.
Most of the crimes took place at his Woodend home where many children congregated.
The court heard many of White's crimes were committed when his wife - who was deaf - was asleep and she therefore would not have been able to hear any noises the children made.
Crimes also took place in Sunbury and in holiday destinations across the state, with all the offending detailed before the court taking place when White was aged between 26 and 38.
White gave some of the children gifts, ice-creams, lollies and treats after his abuse which included many acts of indecent assault and multiple of the sexual penetration of a child under 10.
The court heard he repeatedly exposed himself to the children in uncharged acts, but also sexually touched them and forced some of the children to touch him.
One victim told the court of bleeding in the bathroom the day following one of White's attacks.
"I asked if it was my period?" she told the court.
She said her grandmother had replied that nine was "too young for your period", and that the girl had probably "eaten too much beetroot".
In court, the woman physically turned around and faced White and said, "but not too young to be raped by you, Peter".
The court heard there were also "repugnant games" that White forced some of the children to play with his genitals both while and before abusing them further.
Multiple children were raped in various ways - to the point where at least one described vomiting "on my yellow party dress" afterwards.
One of the seven described trying to squeal when White abused her at a Woodend park "in the hopes that someone would notice" what was going on.
Judge Chambers said the statements from the complainants - seven read to the court including from six victims and one from a parent, and another victim impact statement submitted directly to the court - showed "telling similarities".
She said the "harrowing accounts" described how the children felt "voiceless" and painted an "enduring impact of offending".
"I wish the justice system could wave a magic wand and heal you of the harm. It cannot," Judge Chambers told the court.
The court heard White's two children - who were not victims of his - had both distanced themselves and wanted "nothing to do with him".
His wife is separated from him but has maintained some contact.
White's upbringing was described as "unremarkable" and without any discernible mental health or social issues.
His defence team suggested his guilty plea showed some remorse although the court heard he did "not have a great deal of insight".
His offending, it was conceded, was at the higher end of seriousness.
The absence of some aggravating factors - such as photographs, videos, beatings, restraint or weapons - was taken into account.
The court heard he had spent 94 days of pre-sentence detention as of his plea on December 5 and may die behind bars after his sentencing later in the month.
If you or someone you know needs support, contact:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.