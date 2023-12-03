Bendigo Advertiser
Monday, 4 December 2023
Court

Man, 31, accused of axe attack, violent threats to partner refused bail

JD
By Jenny Denton
December 4 2023 - 4:30am
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A man charged with serious family violence offences who was remanded in custody after breaching his bail has been refused release on bail again.

