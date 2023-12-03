Man, 31, accused of axe attack, violent threats to partner refused bail

A man charged with serious family violence offences who was remanded in custody after breaching his bail has been refused release on bail again.
The accused is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in relation to violent attacks and threats to his former partner, who he has a two and four-year-old child with.
He has also been charged with breaching an October 19 interim intervention order protecting the woman and breaching the conditions of the bail he received at Kyneton Magistrates' Court on November 13.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court on November 27 heard that early in October while on a camping trip the man yelled at the woman about an issue with his chainsaw that he blamed her for, causing the children to cry.
Driving back from the trip they had almost arrived home when he pulled the car over and allegedly punched his then partner in the mouth, chipping her tooth.
According to the police prosecutor, around 12 days later, he started to accuse her of cheating on him and became increasingly abusive, calling her a "dirty slut" and claiming the man she was seeing was hiding in the roof cavity.
At one point he spat at the woman and the spit hit his daughter.
He also threw a container of milk at her, leaving her and the kids covered in milk.
He then told the woman she had 12 hours to get out of the house.
Outside the property he had run into a neighbour and told him the woman was cheating on him.
He allegedly told the neighbour, "I've got a mate dropping off a gun and I'm going to shoot her in the face," and subsequently, "If you call the cops, I'll shoot you in the face too".
In another incident soon after, he allegedly injured the woman's foot with an axe while she was lying on the couch.
He yelled "Get the f*** out of my house and leave the kids here" and held the axe blade to her neck, police allege.
On October 18 he was arrested by police from the family violence unit, the court heard, and made threats to the officers involved.
He had been paranoid about his partner cheating on him, had been ranting and had switched from being reasonable to angry and aggressive with no warning, the police prosecutor said.
"You c***s keep f*****g me, do you like f*****g me?" he allegedly told police.
After the arrest the man spent 26 days on remand before being bailed at Kyneton Magistrates Court.
Eleven days later, on November 24, he went to a shop owned by a friend of his former partner and told her he was "going out with a bang" and didn't care if the kids saw it.
The shop owner had described him as "in a highly erratic state" and seemingly drug affected, the police prosecutor said, and interpreted his comments as a threat to her friend.
On November 26 the man was again arrested, having breached the intervention order against him and his bail conditions by travelling to the area where his former partner lived.
CCTV footage had captured him driving past the house where she was living.
He had also failed to observe curfew on one occasion and texted his aunty, who he had been bailed to stay with, "Just don't answer the door if the jacks come".
Defence lawyer Kathleen Lawn said her client was a 31-year-old Aboriginal man who ran the risk of spending more time on remand than he would be sentenced to serve for his alleged offences.
While he had breached his intervention order and bail conditions she argued the breaches were relatively minor.
"My instructions are he drove past his ex-partner's house in his current partner's car to show her the house he owns," she said.
His former partner had been unaware of the drive-by incident, Ms Lawn believed.
Further, the accused had reported that he breached the curfew because his car had broken down.
Her client had a history of substance abuse and anxiety, his lawyer said, and there was support for him available in the community, particularly through a court outreach program.
His mother, who was present for the proceedings, had also said she would do all she could to help him.
In addition, her client was suffering serious illness, his lawyer said, and having had surgery while in hospital, he was undergoing testing for stage 2 bowel cancer.
He had also reported he was a carer for his new partner, who had suffered a stroke, and for his mother, Ms Lawn said.
However, the police prosecutor said the accused's former partner was "in genuine and significant fear" of him.
The man's undiagnosed mental health issues counted against his release, he argued, and the accused was an unacceptable risk to himself, his children and the wider community as well as his former partner.
Magistrate Sharon McRae said she was unable to give much weight to the man's reported illness because no independent evidence of it had been provided.
Overall, she judged his situation didn't meet the "high bar" of exceptional circumstances set in order for him to be granted bail, and that in any case, his release posed an unacceptable risk.
The accused was remanded in custody and ordered to return to the Kyneton Magistrates' Court in December.
For help contact:
