Child raped three times by much older man 'chose not to remember'

A "vulnerable" Bendigo child has said she "chose not to remember" her abuse in a brief victim impact statement submitted to the County Court.
The child, who is in residential care, was 13 when she was raped three times by 47-year-old Truong Pham.
The child's statement said she did not know how the offending had affected her and that she felt frightened and had trouble sleeping.
After the child had given evidence in a special hearing and on the first day of a trial, Pham ultimately pleaded guilty to a single rolled-up charge of sexual penetration which related to three occasions across 30 hours.
The child, shortly after these crimes, texted a care worker who was enquiring as to her safety, that, "it's not safe at all ready (sic) been sexually assaulted twice by one of them".
The child later texted this adult with three times - "10.48pm Friday, 7.39am Saturday, 4am Sunday were the times he sexually assaulted me".
These three occasions followed Pham taking the child home after she had "fallen asleep at the Bendigo market" and also having some other contact throughout January 2022.
He then asked her on Friday, February 4, if she was "still going to wag school?" and told her he had bought alcohol and was "already drinking" .
The first assault happened later that day with the child texting a care worker to check if a specific police officer was available to chat about an incident.
Care workers tried repeatedly to confirm the child's location throughout the several-day ordeal, during which the child was mostly at a home with Pham but also in the Bendigo CBD with him.
She was finally able to be collected by a care worker on February 7.
She attended the Bendigo Police Station later that day.
The court heard Pham later texted the child, including a message, "Are you in trouble? If you're in trouble I'm in trouble".
He also said, "In the end it's not going to end well, the law or cops will get me" and "sleeping on a bed by myself sweetheart".
The court heard Pham had a longstanding heroin addiction and had previously been in prison for trafficking the drug.
The father-of-three has distanced himself from his family as a result of "shame" and "embarrassment".
Judge George Georgiou clarified in a broad sense that a child's feelings about sexual crimes against them were "irrelevant to the criminality" because the court said a child could not meaningfully consent.
Pham was sentenced to four years in prison with a non-parole period of two years and eight months.
A total of 505 days were reckoned as served, not including the day of sentencing (December 7), and he will be a registered as a sex offender for 15 years.
He is also completing a six-month sentence for an unrelated matter.
