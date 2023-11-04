Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre has celebrated its fifth birthday.
The centre, which last financial year welcomed more than 400,000 users through the doors, has emerged from a COVID-19 hiatus with grand plans.
A new Reformer Pilates studio has been installed with a further $1 million set to be invested in centre upgrades by current operators Belgravia Leisure.
As past of a new five-year contract with the City of Greater Bendigo, the Australian leisure operator will spend at least $650,000 on new gym equipment, while also expanding the wellness offerings at the centre including an allied health wing.
Centre manager Carly Schintler, who was present on October 27, 2018 when the doors first opened, said the new five-year contract would further elevate the facility's programming and services.
"The new contract is an exciting next step for the centre as we continue to shape our operations to cater for Bendigo's growing and diverse community," Ms Schintler said.
"The centre plays such an important role in the lives of many members of the Bendigo community, and be it learn-to-swim, health and wellness, or allied health, we're ready to continue helping all users to achieve the outcomes they desire."
She said the centre also provided employment for more than 180 members made up of both first-time workers and a more senior workforce wanting to maintain casual or part-time work.
"We have a diverse workforce of more than 180 employees with our two largest represented groups being staff aged under 20 (34 per cent), and staff aged over 50 (18 per cent)," Health Club manager Shaun Kennon said.
"We're also proud of boasting an 80 per cent female leadership team, and a workforce that is 63 per cent female, and as our roles are diverse and adaptable, we are particularly interested in engaging with any mothers in the local area who may be wishing to re-enter the workforce."
The centre celebrated its firth birthday with a Members Morning Tea alongside representatives of the Kangaroo Flat Community Enterprise who were fundamental in the centre's establishment.
