Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre turns five, $1m upgrade planned

November 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre management and members of the Kangaroo Flat Community Enterprise celebrate the centre's fifth birthday. Picture supplied.
Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre management and members of the Kangaroo Flat Community Enterprise celebrate the centre's fifth birthday. Picture supplied.

Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre has celebrated its fifth birthday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.