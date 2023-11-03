Empty diary? It won't be once you get to the bottom of this list. Here is your comprehensive guide of what's happening in our region. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact us on: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone 5434 4470
Basketball great Kelsey Griffin will lead the Bendigo Spirit into her first game after being voted in as captain. The appointment is part of the buzz as the Spirit face off in its first game of the season wearing an Indigenous uniform designed by Dja Dja Wurrung artist Daikota Nelson. The WNBL and NBL have joined forces to launch their Indigenous rounds. Tickets here. When: Saturday, November 4, doors open 4.15 for a 5pm start. Where: Red Energy Arena, 91 Inglis Street, Bendigo.
What do you get when you blend the super popular Holden Drag Nationals and Ford Drag Nationals together? The Holden Vs Ford Drag Nationals (Vic), of course. Heathcote is hosting the action-packed event, which will include a pit lane car show for those preferring to show off their car instead of competing. Spectator entry $30 (children under 14 free). More details here. When: Saturday, November 4, gates opening at 10am. Where: Heathcote Park Raceway, 256 Knowsley-Barnadown Rd, Knowsley.
Artist Dr Peta Clancy joins Bendigo Art Gallery curator Lorraine Brigdale to discuss ways contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists are turning the tide on the medium of photography in the pursuit of self-representation and truth-telling. The talk will also reveal the story behind Peta Clancy's featured artwork Undercurrent, 2019, which explores hidden and dramatic alterations to Dja Dja Wurrung waterways through layered imagery. This program is linked to current gallery exhibition First Nations Photography. Tickets here. When: Saturday, November 4, 11am to 12pm. Where: La Trobe Art Institute, 121 View Street, Bendigo.
Historian Leigh McKinnon will guide people through the fascinating stories that have shaped Bendigo, focusing specifically on the Chinese contributions to the city. It is part of a monthly series of Walks into History for 2023 hosted by the Bendigo Historical Society. It's $10 for non-members, $5 for members (more ticket details here). When: Sunday, October 5, 10am to 11am. Where: meet at the lotus flower sculpture, Chinese precinct, Bridge Street, Bendigo.
Anh Doh's stage show takes his book the Happiest Refugee a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. Doh delves deep into his own life's joys and sorrows, the result is an unforgettable night at the theatre that leaves an audience uplifted and quite simply experiencing happiness. Tickets here. When: March 20, 2024, 7:30pm Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Rd, Bendigo VIC 3550.
Go see Bendigo Art Gallery's newest exhibit Essays on Earth. The exhibition celebrates the work of renowned painter and printmaker John Wolseley and multi-disciplinary artist Brodie Ellis, arranged with themes from internationally celebrated poet Paul Kane's series of verse essays Earth, Air, Water, Fire. When: Until January 14, 2024. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View St, Bendigo
Go back in time and have fun learning rock 'n' roll dancing with Rockin' '50s Rock 'n' Roll Club. Five week basic dance lessons, no partner required. Learn how they did it in the old days. $25 per person for five week course. Contact 0438 895 380. When: Wednesdays, 7.30pm-8.30pm (arrive 7.15pm on first night for registration) Where: The Bendigo Club, 22 Park Street, Bendigo
Get ready for an evening of entertainment with the Groove Tram. Running fortnightly, the event will feature live music, local beers and fine wine, all on a rolling tram. There are limited tickets available per session and can be purchased here. The ride lasts about 1.5 hours. This is an 18+ event. Cost is $20 per person. Drinks and nibbles at bar prices. Where: Pickup and drop off from the tram stop at Alexandra Fountain, Charing Cross, Bendigo When: Saturdays, 5.30pm and 8pm.
Pizza Sundays at St. Anne's offers a selection of house made pizzas with live music and award winning wines. Offering a great day out for the family, all pizzas are $25 each. The winery is fully licensed, with award winning wines available all at bar prices. Call 03 5435 3601 for pizza bookings. The cellar door is also open for free tastings 7 days a week from 9am until 5pm, no bookings required. Where: St. Anne's Winery, 3 Belvoir Park Road, Ravenswood. When: Every Sunday, 9am to 5pm.
The First Nations gallery Djaa Djuwima has opened of its third exhibition, Strength in stories: This is what we do, which celebrates the art of First Nations men, brotherboys and youth. Strength in Stories: This is what we do includes woodwork and wood burning, painting, body adornment and digital art. The exhibition showcases creative works from traditional to contemporary art. Djaa Djuwima is a dedicated and permanent First Nations Gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country. Where: Djaa Djuwima, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo Victoria 3550, Australia. When: Friday, September 29 2023 to Monday, January 22.
Shared Reading is an immersive adventure, a space where people from all walks of life gather in small groups to listen to a story or a poem. We read slowly to allow space for our responses to emerge and to share, discovering the narratives within all of us, finding and speaking our own truth. For bookings, please click here. For enquiries, please email Juliane Roemhild at J.Roemhild@latrobe.edu.au. When: Every Monday from 10am until 11.30am - starting August 28 Where: La Trobe University Bendigo campus library
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch from your average market, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region. You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event. Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine. When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm (except January).
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. For further information, visit thehandmademarketbendigo.com Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
