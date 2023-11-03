Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Court

Rebecca Hall jailed for crash which killed Ballarat mum

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated November 3 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Stewart was killed in a car crash in January 2022. Picture supplied.
Christine Stewart was killed in a car crash in January 2022. Picture supplied.

A woman has been jailed for at least the next two years after causing the "totally preventable" death of a 29-year-old mother-of-three in January last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.