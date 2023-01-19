Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Life Saving Victoria, Gurri Wanyarra hosts bush nippers water saving program

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated January 20 2023 - 8:17am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The bright colours and enthusiasm of nippers - young people learning about water safety - is a common sight on Australian beaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.