The bright colours and enthusiasm of nippers - young people learning about water safety - is a common sight on Australian beaches.
This week, however, this life-saving education has travelled to the bush including to the Kangaroo Flat Crusoe Reservoir for children in the regions.
Belgravia Leisure area manager Alex Watt said the program, run in partnership with Life Saving Victoria (LSV) and Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre, would give Bendigo youngsters the chance to dip their toe into lifesaving.
"It's getting kids down to inland waterways to teach them about the risks and how to safely access inland waterways," Mr Watt said.
"We know that inland waterways contribute the most to our drowning statistics in Victoria.
"And it shouldn't just be the kids on the coast that get the nippers enjoyment.
"It's really important for the kids in regional areas as well to learn the risks of the water that they swim in."
Nippers programs have been run on Australian beaches for decades and Mr Watt said this bush nippers program is an initiative to recognise the risks inland.
Six Victorian regions have played host to the program which concluded on Friday.
Some of the risks particular to these inland waterways include moving water, water that may not be clear, underwater snags and a lack of lifeguards compared to public pools and public beaches.
Delivered by qualified swim teachers, participants will learn emergency responses, community survival strategies, survival swim strokes, board paddling, how to use safety equipment for rescues and identifying coastal, pool and inland waterway conditions and risks.
Five-year-old Scarlett Holmes said her favourite program activity was learning to paddle on the paddle boards, while six-year-old Cooper Murphy said it great to learn about being safe around water.
"I learned you need to be safe around water, any type of water, even if it's not that deep," he said of the experience.
LSV manager - education programs Michelle Ling said these learnings are particularly important in Victorian regions following flooding events across much of the state in late 2022.
"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by the ongoing Victorian flood events, and we know this has impacted how regional Victorians can safely enjoy the water, including children," Ms Ling said.
"Many inland waterways have changed dramatically following these significant weather events, so it is essential children learn not only how to identify potential risks, but also survival strokes and rescue techniques in case the worst happens.
"Our education holiday programs help children to develop confidence in swimming, floating and rescue techniques, which children living in more remote areas such as Bendigo often do not have the same opportunities as their metropolitan peers to learn.
"The program is structured specifically to participants' ages, abilities and local waterways, and also encourages teamwork and skills development to put children on the pathway to become future community lifesavers."
During the past decade, regional Victorians have been almost twice as likely to drown as metropolitan residents and in 2021-22, 40 per cent of people who drowned were at a waterway within their residential postcode.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
