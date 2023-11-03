Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Orton the first player into 400-game club for Kangaroo Flat

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated November 3 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Orton during his Twenty20 days for Kangaroo Flat in the BDCA. Orton will play his 400th senior game for the Roos on Saturday.
Brad Orton during his Twenty20 days for Kangaroo Flat in the BDCA. Orton will play his 400th senior game for the Roos on Saturday.

FOR Kangaroo Flat stalwart Brad Orton, cricket these days is all about helping to mentor and bring through the next generation of Roos' players in the Bendigo District Cricket Association.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.