Orton the first player into 400-game club for Kangaroo Flat

FOR Kangaroo Flat stalwart Brad Orton, cricket these days is all about helping to mentor and bring through the next generation of Roos' players in the Bendigo District Cricket Association.
While Orton's days in the Roos' first XI when the left-hander earned a reputation as one of the BDCA's cleanest strikers through more than 200 games are well behind him, his passion for the game remains strong and is evident in both his junior coaching of the under-18s and participation in Kangaroo Flat's fourth XI team.
On Saturday Orton will create a piece of Kangaroo Flat history when he becomes the first to play 400 senior games.
Aged 49, Orton has spent the best part of 40 years involved at Kangaroo Flat, with his overall tally of games far greater than the 400 milestone he will mark on Saturday given it "only" includes senior games.
Neither his junior games or Twenty20 matches are counted in the 400-game accomplishment, which Orton will reach when the Roos' fourth XI play Strathdale-Maristians at Beischer Park.
"The main reason I'm still playing is to play with my son Cooper in the fourth XI as well as other young players that I've coached or had some involvement with over the years," Orton said this week.
"I bat down the order and don't bowl these days because it's about the young players and being able to help guide and mentor them with my knowledge and experience."
Heading into Saturday Orton's senior stats with the Roos read 399 games with 8665 runs at an average of 26.7 and highest score of 146 among four centuries, 228 wickets, 152 catches and a five-time club champion.
Orton - who made his first XI debut for the Roos back in 1991-92 in a losing semi-final against Eaglehawk - is also a three-time premiership player with Kangaroo Flat and life member.
He played in the Roos' back-to-back first XI premiership teams of 2003-04 and 2004-05 (undefeated) and then got the chance to savour one of his most cherished cricketing memories in 2021-22 when he and Cooper played together in club's fourth XI flag.
"That was a very proud moment to play in that team with Cooper," Orton said.
"Also in that team was my old mate Jedda (Brett Scholes), who I have played a lot of cricket with over the years.
"Out of the 12 who played that day, I think there were eight kids who I had coached, so that was a really special day and one I thoroughly enjoyed."
Orton's impact at Kangaroo Flat extends far beyond the playing field.
"There was one season there I coached the under-12 and under-18 teams, played and was club secretary, so that was a busy year," Orton said.
"I think I spent about 27 years on the committee... Kangaroo Flat is a club that I love and it just feels like home.
"My family has played at the club and that's one of the great things about the club - it's a family club.
"If you look at some of the names of the players who are still playing there today, you'd probably have to go back to the mid-80s for there not to be a Burns, Patullo or Orton playing each week."
While Orton is proud of reaching the 400-game milestone on Saturday, ultimately, had he finished on 397 games as he intended to after last season he wouldn't have been fazed at just falling short of it.
"At the end of last season I had announced my retirement knowing I was on 397 games," Orton said.
"I haven't kept playing this year just to get to 400, but with the first few games we've had people being away and a bit short on numbers, so I've been happy to help out again.
"If I had finished on 397 games after last year then that would have been OK."
Meanwhile, in the BDCA first XI round three hits off on Saturday.
Round three games (two-dayers):
Huntly North v Kangaroo Flat.
Bendigo United v Strathdale.
Eaglehawk v Bendigo.
Golden Square v Strathfieldsaye.
White Hills v Sandhurst.
Games start at 1pm.
BENDIGO - Joel Bothe, Kieren Burns, Archer Carlile, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Kynan Gard, Bailey George, Bailey Goodwin, Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Johnstone, James Ryan (c), Xavier Ryan.
BENDIGO UNITED - Stephen Barrett, Harry Donegan, Clayton Holmes (c), Marcus Mangiameli, Darcy Mills, Phill Moore, Wil Pinniger, Will Thrum, Mitchell Treacy, Riley Treloar, Ashley Younghusband.
EAGLEHAWK - Angus Chisholm, Nicholas Farley, Fletcher Good, Xavier Grant, Cory Jacobs, Aaron Monro, (c), Nathan Walsh, Harvey White, Benjamin Williams, Joshua Williams, Samuel Williams.
GOLDEN SQUARE - Will Bowles, Benjamin Derrick, Jake Higgins, Scott Johnson, Jack Keating, Tom McKinley, Connor Miller, Dylan Robinson, Josh Simpson, Liam Smith (c), Scott Trollope.
HUNTLY NORTH - Will Kennett, Judd Gilchrist, Shane Gilchrist, Ryan Grundy (c), Jarrod Harris, Bilal Kamal, Shiran Kulathunga, Sandun Ranatunga, Jack Wilson, Lachlan Wilson.
KANGAROO FLAT - Campbell Smith, Christopher Barber, Daniel Barber, Kenny Beith, Adam Burns, Matt Dwyer, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Jake Klemm (c), Ethan Oaten, Luke Stagg.
SANDHURST - Ashley Gray, Taylor Beard, Liam Bowe, Benjamin Evans, Dylan Gibson (c), Jasper Langley, Ben Leed, Jack Ryan, Zac Sims, Thomas Starr, Liam Stubbings.
STRATHDALE-MARISTIANS - Matthew Wilkinson, James Barri, Daniel Clohesy, Ben DeAraugo, Sam Johnston, Jack Neylon, Thomas Purcell, Jack Pysing, Cameron Taylor (c), James Vlaeminck, Grant Waldron.
STRATHFIELDSAYE - Jack Stubbs, Chathura Damith, Ben Devanny (c), Pat Dillon, Jett Grundy, Bayden Hunter, Kobey Hunter, Matt Newbold, Zoltan Smyth, Savith Priyan, Aston Wilson.
WHITE HILLS - Brayden Stepien (c), Caleb Barras, Gavin Bowles, Xavier Dunham, Riley Fitzpatrick, Ben Irvine, Rhys Irwin, Angus O'Brien, Thomas Piazza, Max Shepherd, Nicholas Wharton.
1. Sandhurst (16, 3.08%)
2. Strathdale-Maristians (12, 2.07%)
3. Bendigo United (12, 1.74%)
4. White Hills (6, 1.28%)
5. Strathfieldsaye (6, 1.14%)
6. Bendigo (6, 0.81%)
7. Kangaroo Flat (6, 0.79%)
8. Golden Square (0, 0.67%)
9. Eaglehawk (0, 0.57%)
10. Huntly North (0, 0.30%)
