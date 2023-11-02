A rising tide lifts all boats and Heath and Elle Penbrook are hoping their efforts as the new owners of Piano Bar leads to a wave of hospitality in the centre of Bendigo.
The couple have taken over the three-level venue, which includes Hargreaves Wine and Cocktails Bar on the ground floor and a new nightclub, Rumours Upstairs, on the top floor.
Mr Penbrook said he hoped to bring back some of the nightlife he remembers from his younger years in Bendigo.
"I grew up here and Bendigo used to be just amazing ... but now it's sort of shrunk down," he said.
"If you're looking for something that's a bit more dancing and fun and more of club atmosphere, there's really not many.
"Whereas when I was 18, there were eight night clubs going on a Saturday night and just people wandering all over the place trying to get in and have a good time."
The vision for the new venue was to have live music played on all three levels of the building.
Mr Penbrook said it was good to see people establishing new hospitality businesses nearby, such as Chatterbox Lounge, Milky Lane and Bendigo Vinyl.
"I feel like we are kind of part of that new breed or new generation trying to bring that energy back into town and into hospitality," he said.
The venue catered to a broad range of patrons, Mr Penbrook said, with the bottom floor a more intimate atmosphere, the second floor a performance space perfect for a night out, and the top floor a dance club.
Piano Bar was a venue well-known for its request nights and drag queen events.
The building once housed The Music Man, a popular live-music venue which opened in the 1990s.
Mr Penbrook said for new hospitality businesses to stay open, they needed support from the community.
"Bendigo's got to remember that they have to get out and do stuff," he said.
"If they want to keep diversity, range, and to have great restaurants offering a range of food, if they want to have bars and other venues offering different types of services; they can only exist if people frequent them."
