UPDATE, 7.10pm: More details have emerged about the man killed earlier on Friday, November 3.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was an 18-year-old from Deniliquin, Victoria Police have said in a statement.
The young man died at the scene of the crash, which happened just before 9am.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing," police said the statement.
UPDATE, 12.00pm: A young man has died after his car crashed into a tree earlier on Friday, November 3.
He was aged in his late teens or early 20s, Leading Senior Constable Denis Farrell said.
The P-plater was travelling towards Serpentine between 8.30am and 9am, when he appears to have lost control of his ute, the police officer said.
The man died at the scene.
He is yet to be formally identified.
The cause of the crash is yet to be confirmed.
Echuca-Serpentine Road remains closed in both directions.
The death comes in year of high fatalities on Victorian roads.
A total of 237 people had died in 2023 by midnight November 2, up from 205 at the same time a year earlier.
That has alarmed Victoria Police.
"Last year, for the entire year, we had 241 lives lost. So we are only four short of where we were for the whole of that 12 months," assistant commissioner for road policing Glenn Weir said said in a press conference yesterday (November 2).
Officers have launched a road operation for the weekend leading into the Melbourne Cup.
"You can expect to see lots of police cars on the roads," Assistant Commissioner Weir said.
UPDATE, 11.30am: Two lanes of Serpentine-Echuca Road are closed along the stretch where a person has died.
Multiple emergency crews including police and SES remain at the site.
An operation is underway but at this stage it is understood not to be to rescue anyone.
EARLIER: Police are investigating a fatal crash in Serpentine on November 3.
It's understood a vehicle crashed into a tree on Serpentine-Echuca Road just before 9am.
The driver, and single occupant of the vehicle, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information, dashcam vision or anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
