Another dry month has hit the central Victorian region with just 10.8 millimetres of rain recorded since the mammoth downpour recorded on October 4.
Notwithstanding the 44mm of rain recorded on the wettest day of 2023, there was a serious shortage of rainfall in the Bendigo area over October.
On October 16 there was the second largest downpour of the month with an astonishing 3.4mm of rain recorded at the Bendigo Airport.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology the average rainfall in October for Bendigo sits around 41mm and while on paper 2023 exceeded that average, the lion's share fell on a single day.
The hottest day of the month also topped out at 29.3 degrees on October 29, nearly 10 degrees warmer than the monthly average of 20.9 degrees.
The dry spell affecting the Central Victorian region and has been in place for some time with September, August and July all recording below-average rainfalls with 10.6mm, 22.6mm and 23.8mm recorded, respectively.
The warmer and drier weather has been attributed by the Bureau of Meteorology to El Nino, a weather pattern personified by a dry and hot climate.
In a climate driver issued on October 24 the Bureau said "oceanic indicators exhibit a clear El Nino state".
The issue also said "when a positive IOD and El Nino occur together, their drying effect is typically stronger and more widespread across Australia".
