Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Strathfieldsaye housing estate biggest in Bendigo history

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated November 1 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dane Holmberg, Andrea Smith and Julian Perez at the lifestyle village in Strathfieldsaye. Picture by Ben Loughran
Dane Holmberg, Andrea Smith and Julian Perez at the lifestyle village in Strathfieldsaye. Picture by Ben Loughran

Potential first homebuyers struggling to break into the market have a stepping stone to their dream at the largest display village in the history of Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.