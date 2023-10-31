Potential first homebuyers struggling to break into the market have a stepping stone to their dream at the largest display village in the history of Bendigo.
Nine houses have already been built at the Imagine Estate in Strathfieldsaye with plans for another 10 by early next year.
Villawood Properties has set up the estate in an area where most of the newly freed-up residential land alongside it is specifically aimed at first homebuyers.
Villawood's marketing manager for regional Victoria Dane Holmberg said the display homes were already getting a lot of traction with local people.
Mr Holmberg said Villawood was offering a $10,000 rebate "first homeowner boost" which would go alongside another $10,000 rebate being offered by the state government.
"We have a range of different homes for different budgets and to see what is in the market and what designs are being built at the moment is really cool to see," he said.
"(The display village) gives people the chance to see what they can do in this current market.
"It is really exciting for people to get into homes and have conversations about 'hang on, I actually can get into the market, I actually can build'."
Mr Holmberg said Villawood sold land to future homeowners who would then use local builders to construct the house.
"How Villawood works is we sell the land and then based on the size of the lot, buyers can then go with any local builder and build a house," he said.
"We are just trying to give everyone a little bit of an option in the market."
Mr Holmberg said the Strathfieldsaye estate was growing in size.
The Imagine Estate had its open day on October 21 which Mr Holmberg said was "fantastic" with dozens of couple and families previewing the types of homes that may suit them.
