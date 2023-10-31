AFTER its share of interruptions over the last three years, the Bendigo Jockey Club is embracing the chance to re-establish Bendigo Cup day as one of the premier events on the city's social calendar.
The BJC is hoping for a crowd of 6000-plus for its marquee race day on Wednesday on the back of a combination of excellent hospitality package sales, improved race-day attendances over the past 12 months and the forecast of a fine day in the low 20s.
It follows a tough run in recent times, including two years without crowds due to COVID in 2020 and '21 and a weather-marred event last year.
"We really are at the mercy of the elements and the club faced that last year," BJC chief executive officer Rob Heinjus said.
"It has really been four years since we've been able to deliver a truly great event without scampering like we did last year, on top of two years without crowds.
"It's exciting to be in this position. It gives us a chance to re-establish the day as an important day on the local calendar."
Approaching the end of a hectic week-and-a-half since the club's popular beach party race day on October 21, Heinjus declared all was ready for a huge cup day.
"The lead up into the day over the last fortnight, from beach party race day into today, has seen the (racing club) team do a considerable amount of planning and preparation. We are ready," he said.
"From a venue perspective, we had a lot of positive comments about how well presented the racecourse was two weeks ago (on beach party day).
"We've built on that going into cup day.
"The grounds and the gardens look immaculate.
"(Track manager) Wayne Tucker and the boys have the track in tip-top condition and, from an office perspective, we have worked really hard to ensure that, a day out from the cup meeting, we are reasonably calm with where we are placed.
"Between the administrative work and sales work and a lot of the marketing and the event logistics, there's been a lot of work that goes into the set up of the day.
"The team have really worked together and I'm sure we'll see that all come to fruition on Wednesday."
A big day of fashion, fine food and live entertainment will be complemented by some spectacular racing on the track.
Heinjus said he was delighted with the response from trainers, both local and visiting, to the nine races, headlined by a near-full field of 15 in the $500,000 Group 3 Bendigo Cup.
"For the racing purist, to watch a cup with 15 horses running around is a lot better than one with seven or eight," he said.
"It's lovely to see (trainer) Matthew Enright fly the Bendigo flag in the cup with Wertheimer and to see a good smattering of local horses represented across the nine races.
"That's great to see for the local racing fraternity."
This year's cup day will be the first with Heinjus at the helm of the BJC as he approaches 12 months in the role.
He praised Tuesday night's Calcutta auction, held at the Golden Square Hotel, as a fine new addition to the Bendigo Cup week calendar, and an initiative that had stimulated significant interest in the cup race.
"I'm led to believe it's been a long time since there has been a Calcutta and I feel that working with different establishments in the community who want to get on board the Bendigo Cup is a great way to build the event," he said.
"It's a great way to build a bit of energy and excitement into the day ahead.
"I think that event will only build and build each year from here."
