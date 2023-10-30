How would you like to help out Santa Claus this Christmas?
Well, you can, by transforming yourself into an elf.
Tickets have gone on sale for the now well established Elf Academy - a learning institution that turns the Central Deborah Gold Mine into a hive of seasonal activity in the week before Christmas.
Now in its fourth year, the academy was created after the Bendigo Heritage Attractions (BHA) Santa Tram was stopped on its tracks by COVID-19 restrictions.
That initiative saw Santa ride the rails greeting children and singing carols with them while he was in town having his sleigh serviced at the Bendigo Tramways workshop.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Back in 2020, the word from BHA was that Mr and Mrs Claus themselves identified the city as the ideal location for a training centre for their helpers.
All because of "the spirit and joy that radiated from everyone aboard the Santa Tram".
The program proved to be a success, with 9700 trainees signing up last year and even more anticipated this December.
Tasks that fall to busy elves these days include not just stacking presents, feeding reindeer and painting ornaments, but also photographing themselves at special "Elfie stations".
And for the first time, elf recruits will learn about Christmas as it is celebrated in other parts of the world.
The idea of a training course with special appearances from the big boss may not thrill everyone but marketing events manager Tynille Thurlow said Elf Academy recruits have "lots of fun, lots of joy, lots of excitement".
While the concept is of "a massive training factory where the kids come and get the skills they need," the program has as its theme: 'The best way to learn is through play' - something more employers might do well to consider.
There is no required uniform but recruits often come in costumes and will be issued with special elf names and badges.
With thousands of graduates already produced and hundreds set to sign up this year, Santa should have a significant workforce to draw on into the foreseeable future - and few excuses for stuffing up the orders.
The Elf Academy, which is aimed primarily at trainees in the 2-9 year-old age group, runs at the Central Deborah Gold mine from December 16-23, with two-hour sessions at 9am, 11.30am, 2pm and 4.30pm.
Tickets are $22 a head or $88 for a family of up to five.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.