A 20-year-old man has stopped work on a farm in Western Australia to dial into a Bendigo court to plead guilty to three charges, including wilful damage of property.
The man, who cannot be named to protect his victim's identity, pleaded guilty to the charges in the Bendigo Magistrates Court despite being on the other side of the country while operating a piece of farming equipment.
After stepping away from the machinery, the man was read the charges which included breaking his mother's window valued at $300, possessing 2.27 grams of cannabis and breaching a family violence order.
The court heard the man was at his mother's home in Flora Hill, Bendigo on May 30 where the two began arguing about his psychosis and body odour.
His mother then tried to leave the house with his grandmother, at which point he followed them to the front door before using his fist to shatter the glass.
The argument continued at the front of the property and when police arrived he was sitting out the front.
The man admitted to having cannabis which he said he "took from mum's stash".
The court also heard the man was back at the Flora Hill property on August 7 where he was drinking alcohol in the company of others.
Over the course of the night he became "loud and abusive" which forced his mother to try and get him to leave by "grabbing" him by the "scruff of his neck" and pulling him towards the door.
The commotion caused him to drop a bottle of alcohol he was holding and cut himself.
After being taken to a separate house, police arrived and saw he was having a "mental health episode" which forced them to take him to hospital.
When Magistrate Trieu Huynh asked the man why he was in Western Australia and not Bendigo for his court matter, he responded by saying he had been unemployed for some time and landed a job during harvest season.
Magistrate Huynh said he was going to act "pragmatically", given the man was a low threat to his family while in WA.
The man was placed on a good behaviour bond for the next 12 months and told not to re-offend in that time regardless of whether he was in WA or Victoria.
