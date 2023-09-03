More than $53M was spent by punters on housing in the 3550 post code in the month of August with the multiple properties going under the hammer for more than six figures.
In total, 99 properties were sold in the Bendigo postcode with Bendigo itself topping out with the most houses bought with 18.
Kennington placed second by number of properties sold with 14 and Flora Hill was third with 13 homes sold.
MORE NEWS:
The average price for a home Bendigo buyers forked out was $544,464.
The most expensive home bought during August was for $1.3M in Strathdale on Elwood Drive while the cheapest block purchased was for $290,000 on Corish Street in Bendigo.
Other houses located in 3550 which also sold with more than $1M on the price tag included a St Aidans Road house in Kennington, a Hopper Street home in Bendigo and a property on Bronwyn Court in Spring Gully.
The suburbs which saw the least amount of action during August were Ironbark and West Bendigo where just one and two houses were sold, respectively.
The 99 properties sold in the last four weeks eclipses the July total which saw 81 houses trade hands to new owners in the 3550 district.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.