It's October 31 - the night of Halloween - and once again the MacRae family have decked out their Golden Square house in all things spooky.
Scott and Carrie MacRae have spent the past month decorating their house in Rowe Street with everything ghoulish and ghastly imaginable.
"So that's four weekends and after work," Scott said of the preparations.
Projections, lights and sound and animatronic puppets help make this house a creepy work of art.
"We decided to decorate up the house, the kids loved it and it's gone from there," Scott said.
"We're not stressed about Christmas with decorations or lights. We just concentrate on Halloween."
Scott said his wife was a huge horror movie buff, watching everything from Chucky to her own namesake movie based on the Stephen King novel.
Halloween night 2023 will see the MacRaes dress up for the part around 4.30pm and invite other families round for a bit of scary fun.
"My son is famous around town for dressing up as Leatherface (from Texas Chainsaw Massacre) so he'll be doing that again," Scott said.
The MacRae household usually play host to about 4000 trick-or-treaters, distributing 6000 lollies in one night.
"It's crazy," Scott said.
"We've had people come round and drop lollies off to help us out so it's really a big community spirit involved.
"We get people coming from as far as Melbourne and Albury for it so it's really big for tourism in the town as well.
"It's all about giving back to the community and trying to help make the world a better place."
