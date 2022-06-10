Pipeline saves water and services growing population at Strathfieldsaye

A new pipeline servicing Villawood Properties Imagine Estate in Strathfieldsaye will save enough water annually to fill more than 13 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
The 2km pipeline replaces an open-air section of an existing rural channel that ran through the development.
Not only will it service the estate, but the new pipeline is large enough to cater for an expanded network to meet a growing population at Strathfieldsaye.
The pipeline project came to light as Villawood was seeking an alternative to constructing gravity pipes under the existing road infrastructure in the estate.
"We approached Coliban Water to consider the pipeline as a better outcome for everyone," Villawood regional Victoria general manager Julian Perez said.
"In delivering this project, we have avoided the need of further construction works in existing areas of the estate and will save an estimated 33.5 megalitres of water through the piping of the open channel - the equivalent of more than 13 Olympic-sized pools a year.
Mr Perez said Villawood managed the project and paid for 72 per cent of the pipeline's instalment.
"Coliban Water paid for 28 per cent, which represented the upsizing of the pipes to cater for future population growth and network expansions", Mr Perez said.
Coliban Water Executive General Manager Service Delivery Danny McLean said his organisation was securing the region's water security with water saving infrastructure projects.
"By investing in pipelines and working in partnership with developers across our region, we can maximise efficiencies in our water networks and minimise water loss from leaks and evaporation," Mr McLean said.
"It's a win-win for the future of our growing communities."
