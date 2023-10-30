Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf re-elected

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 31 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Metcalf and Cr Evans will serve as mayor and deputy mayor of the City of Greater Bendigo, like they did in 2021/22. Picture by Darren Howe
Cr Metcalf and Cr Evans will serve as mayor and deputy mayor of the City of Greater Bendigo, like they did in 2021/22. Picture by Darren Howe

City of Greater Bendigo mayor councillor Andrea Metcalf will serve a third term as mayor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been reporting in Bendigo since March 2021, covering a range of issues including politics, business, and health. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.