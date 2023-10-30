Cr Metcalf was re-elected to the top role by her fellow councillors to lead the council into its final term before elections are held in October next year.
Cr Metcalf said it was an honour to return as mayor.
"It is a privilege to serve in this role and I thank my council colleagues for the opportunity to continue our great work together," she said.
"This is our final push to either start or complete a range of projects and ensure that the next council is set up for success.
"We have recently appointed Andrew Cooney as our next CEO, who is committed to delivering outcomes that support our local communities."
Cr Metcalf said council was in the early stages of preparing the 2024/25 budget, which she said would be "challenging".
"The reality of operating under rate-capping with costs on the rise means there is less income available to fund new projects and initiatives," she said.
"Community input early in the process is crucial and an opportunity to let us know which services are valued most."
The city's managed growth strategy, future housing supply and continuing the development of the Bendigo Regional Employment Precinct would be key focuses of the next term, Cr Metcalf said.
Cr Metcalf is one term away from matching the City of Greater Bendigo record of four consecutive terms as mayor, set by current councillor Margaret O'Rourke in 2019.
Cr Matthew Evans has been re-elected as deputy mayor, having previously served under Cr Metcalf in 2021/22.
"Although there are challenges ahead, there are also opportunities to achieve good outcomes for the community as we focus on managing growth and building a sustainable future for all generations," Cr Evans said.
Cr Evans would replace Cr Jen Alden, who served as deputy mayor from November 2022.
Cr Metcalf and Cr Evans would be formally elected to their roles at a special council meeting on Tuesday, November 7 at the Bendigo Town Hall.
