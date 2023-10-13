Bendigo Advertiser
Premier Jacinta Allan visits Rochester in first regional trip

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 13 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 5:00pm
Premier Jacinta Allan hugs Campaspe Shire chief executive Pauline Gordon. Picture by Darren Howe
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has pledged more support for flood victims in Rochester during a visit to open the town's recovery hub.

