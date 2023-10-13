Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has pledged more support for flood victims in Rochester during a visit to open the town's recovery hub.
Ms Allan said the state government would give an "ongoing push" to insurance companies to ensure claims were being assessed properly, efficiently and quickly.
She also stressed Rochester was a key part of the state government's $1 billion big housing build.
One year on from the worst flooding event in the town's history, residents were still facing insurance delays, living in caravans and dealing with mental strain.
The trip to Rochester was part of a hectic first round of visits for the Bendigo East MP in her role as premier.
On the same day as opening the Campaspe Community Recovery Hub, the premier also opened the IVF facility at Bendigo Health and on October 14 was set to open the Ewing Park redevelopment.
Her close ties to the area were on show as she was greeted with a hug from Campaspe Shire chief executive Pauline Gordon outside the hub.
Local resident and former Campaspe councillor Leigh Wilson, known in town as the "unofficial mayor of Rochester", had a brief conversation with the Premier, expressing his concern many residents are still not in their homes.
Ms Allan was flanked by Campaspe Shire staff and community leaders as she officially opened the recovery hub at Mackay Street, which has been operating since July.
The hub was designed to be a "one-stop-shop" for support services like Anglicare, Emergency Recovery Victoria, Mind Australia, Partners in Wellbeing and Bendigo Community Health Services.
"We've been working since the floods came through a year ago, and we all remember how the rain fell so heavily a year ago," Ms Allan said.
"And as we all saw the floodwaters rise and we then, as they receded, saw the damage that they left behind.
"It's really demonstrated that there is this ongoing need for a place where the Rochester community can come and get that important face-to-face support and knowing that there's a core group of services that are delivered here out of the community hub.
"We've been pleased to provide the funding for this permanent home.
"It's also a recognition that flood recovery takes time and people will be at different stages of their flood recovery journey, either with the physical rebuilding of homes and community facilities and assets or through their own emotional and wellbeing journey as well."
The Campaspe Community Recovery Hub was supported by more than $2 million from the state and federal governments.
