Bouldering and rock climbing, outdoor fitness equipment and a skate park are some of the features on offer at a Come and Try Day at the $4.97 million Ewing Park Recreation Precinct.
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan will officially open the revamped sporting precinct on Saturday, October 14 in Harcourt Street.
Saturday's opening will coincide with a Community Come and Try Day featuring a range of activities including outdoor fitness classes, bike riding activities, and learn to skate sessions plus other activities centred around AFL, cricket, walking football, and basketball.
The redevelopment has been undertaken in two stages to deliver a multi-purpose community and sporting precinct for people of all ages and abilities.
The $1.6m Stage One of the project was completed in 2020 and included construction of new oval with irrigation system and AFL standard competition lights and a dual lane, synthetic walking/running track and picket fence around the perimeter of the oval
The $3.37m second stage of the project has included a new district level skate park, a cycling trail hub shelter with repair station, new car parks in Havlin Street West and Harcourt Street and parkland areas with walking paths, barbecue facilities, seating, drinking fountains, landscaping and tree planting.
The redevelopment was jointly funded by the Victorian Government ($2.89m) and the City of Greater Bendigo ($2.08m).
The official events start at 9.30am until noon.
The fight to create a world without type-1 diabetes (T1D) heads to Bendigo on Sunday, October 15 with a fundraising walk around Lake Weeroona.
The One Walk fundraiser is part of a national campaign to raise $1.2 million for research needed to create a world without T1D, through finding cures and improving lives.
Community members from across Bendigo will gather at Lake Weeroona Park from 9.30am for the walk and a day of family fun.
There will be a local coffee cart, sausage sizzle, face painting and a balloon twister as well as the walk.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of One Walk, which has raised $46 million towards research breakthroughs to ride the world of T1D.
T1D is an autoimmune condition which sees the body mistakenly attacks cells in the pancreas needed to produce insulin.
The condition requires meticulous management day and night through blood glucose (sugar) monitoring and a constant supply of insulin by injection or pump.
More than 130,000 Australians lived with T1D and a further eight diagnosed each day.
