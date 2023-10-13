Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Premier opens $4.97m Ewing Park and fundraising walk for diabetes

DC
By David Chapman
Updated October 13 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $4.97m new look Ewing Park will be opened with a Come and Try day on Saturday. Picture supplied
The $4.97m new look Ewing Park will be opened with a Come and Try day on Saturday. Picture supplied

Bouldering and rock climbing, outdoor fitness equipment and a skate park are some of the features on offer at a Come and Try Day at the $4.97 million Ewing Park Recreation Precinct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.