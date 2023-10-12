When chemotherapy caused Gillian Steen's hair to fall out, she lost all her confidence.
"I had a head shave party before chemo, so that was my way of beating it to it... but when it actually fell out I struggled to leave the house," the stage-three breast cancer survivor said.
She found accessories such as headwear and earrings were her way of feeling beautiful, but the prices of them angered her.
"I was paying $45 for one of the head wears, and I thought, this is not on," she said.
"Some people charge over $100 for them, and I just think it's unfair making money on the vulnerable."
From her bed in Huntly, Ms Steen's business Bonnie By Gill was born - bonnie being the is slang for beautiful in her homeland of Scotland.
It has become her mission to help other women dealing with negative thoughts about their appearance through affordable accessories.
Ms Steen was diagnosed in 2021 and underwent eight months of chemotherapy and had a double mastectomy.
"When I was bald, I found that a headband and a nice earring made me feel more bonnie than just going about going outside with just no hair as a woman," she said.
"And then a lot of women go through the surgery as well, it sort of takes away all your womanhood.
"Bonnie means beautiful and attractive; that's how I want to help women feel going through hair loss."
Ms Steen has been in remission since April and has been undergoing regular treatment.
She has an ever-growing collection of earrings, headwear, soaps and children's accessories for sale, via her website, a stall at florist Ivy and Bloom, and is set to open a market stall.
While cancer was a personal battle and a "touchy subject" for some, the gifts on her website were what a cancer patient would want.
"Nobody ever says, oh, she's got cancer, what will we buy? They just think flowers," Ms Steen said.
"And no offense, but as a cancer patient, you can't handle the smell... anything makes you feel sick, anything strong, so anything on my gift page on my website is what a cancer patient would want."
Ms Steen said the business had flourished thanks, in part, to her supportive family, including her husband who had been by her side throughout her diagnosis, and her three-year-old son Jack.
