A legal advocate is urging flood victims enduring winter in caravans to seek free legal advice before rushing to settle insurance claims, as an industry leader acknowledges delays.
Rochester was the hardest hit area and new figures show it had 10 per cent of the 19,600 claims made.
That belies the full scale of the damage to the town on the banks of the Campaspe River.
The same Insurance Council of Australia claims data reveals Rochester has asked insurers for 30 per cent of cost claims, or $201 million.
Not everyone has settled their claims and Insurance Council chief executive Andrew Hall is urging people to attend a four-day "forum" to talk through issues with insurers.
"The Insurance Council and insurers are aware that a significant number of claims are complex and awaiting expert reports such as engineering and hydrology, which is causing some delays," he said.
"For this reason, we are making it a priority to be present and available to customers."
Legal advocates at ARC Justice have been fielding calls from flood victims across the region, including those being told insurers do not want to cover house restumpings because of apparent pre-flood damage.
Acting strategy and impact manager Kate Clohesy commended insurers for organising what will be the third forum since October's floods but was concerned the prospect of people having face-to-face meetings with decision makers might tempt people to settle for things they were not happy with.
"I worry about people who are living in caravans, in the cold and the wet, who just want this done, and who are exhausted ... by the toing and froing," she said.
"Everyone has to weigh up what they can do but I would really encourage people to seek out financial counselling and legal advice before they sign away an agreement they are not happy with."
People could use multiple free services to get advice which ARC Justice could help arrange, Ms Clohesy said.
Conditions for many flood victims right now are far from ideal, almost nine months after the flood. Many have been struggling to get adequate shelter and basic necessities.
Some residents are at breaking point thanks to homelessness, declining mental health and winter's arrival, Rochester Community House manager Amanda Logie said late last month.
"(Recovery is) not even close," she said.
The four-day Insurance Council flood forum takes place from Monday, July 24 from 10am to 6pm at the Rochester Shire Hall in Mackay Street.
People can book in for appointments by clicking here.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
