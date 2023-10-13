The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion is putting the care into vegetarian cuisine with its annual festival promoting the theme 'love food, love animals, love life'.
The 10th annual Vegecareian Festival will take place on Saturday, October 14 featuring an international selection of vegetarian dishes combined with live music and children's entertainment.
Cooking demonstrations will be a key feature of the program with MasterChef contestants Dulan and Chris Tan showing the best ways to prepare Sri Lankan and Vietnamese meals respectively.
The Great Stupa's marketing and events manager Matthew Griffin said the festival was an educational day.
"It's about showing people you don't always have to have meat in your meal," he said.
"We'll also have a presentation on preparing a no waste fritter because food waste is a big thing.
"It's about providing people with different options and encouraging them to come and try and sample vegetarian dishes from all over the globe."
In keeping with the theme of caring for animals, there will be a 'Blessing of the Animals' inside the stupa from 2pm with monks from Thubten Shedrup Ling Monastery and Nuns of Machig Labdron.
"People bring along their animals for the monks and nuns to bless which they (pet owners) absolutely adore," Mr Griffin said.
The festival attracted a crowd of about 2000 people last year and organisers are hoping for similar turnout on Saturday.
There will also be food trucks offering a range of vegetarian cuisine, face painting, kid's games and live music featuring sitars and tablas.
"It's about encouraging people to give food from other cultures a chance in a very relaxed setting," Mr Griffin said.
"it's a very popular day."
Entry is free. For a program of events on the day, visit here.
The Vegecareian Festival runs from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, October 14 on the grounds of the Great Stupa on Sandhurst Town Rd, Myers Flat.
