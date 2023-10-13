Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Great Stupa''s Vegecareian Festival showcases vegetarian meals

DC
By David Chapman
October 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great Stupa's marketing and events manager Matthew Griffin in front of the cooking demonstration stage for the Vegecareian Festival on Saturday. Picture by brendan McCarthy
Great Stupa's marketing and events manager Matthew Griffin in front of the cooking demonstration stage for the Vegecareian Festival on Saturday. Picture by brendan McCarthy

The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion is putting the care into vegetarian cuisine with its annual festival promoting the theme 'love food, love animals, love life'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.