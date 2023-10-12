"For me, recovery is really about when everyone in our community is back in their homes and they can start to move forward with their lives and we're far from that."
For Amanda Logie, that's the reality of the slow slog towards some sort of normality for Rochester a year after the October 2022 flood event left more than 900 homes in varying degrees of ruin.
There's still no light at the end of the tunnel for many people.
Driving around Rochester you can still see shipping containers filled with belongings on nature strips.
MORE NEWS:
There are houses you can look at and see right through the frame to the backyard.
Caravans sit in driveways, makeshift places to stay as people try to rebuild their homes and their lives.
"There are people who won't be back in their homes for another two years," Ms Logie, the Rochester Community House manager, said.
"Residents in the nursing home and hostel may be waiting two years before the hospital is back up and running.
"There are some who are fortunate to have moved back into their homes, but there's no flooring.
"People have opened shipping containers thinking their belongings were safe, only to have to throw stuff out because the water got in."
Ms Logie and her family were one of the "lucky ones" whose home wasn't as damaged as others.
But she said that comes with a fair amount of guilt.
"We still had two different families living with us," she said.
"It allowed me to be able to put all my efforts into (working at Rochester Community House) because I haven't got to go home to it.
"But on the flip side, Jenna (fellow Rochester Community House worker) has to go home to it, but she says she wouldn't have been able to get through without having this to distract her from it all.
"We're able to look back and say: 'I'm actually helping and making a difference".
Rochester Community House was there to support the community in any way they could.
From setting up town-wide dinners to having blankets and other items available for those in need, they did what they could through the "tough time".
Despite having learnt a lot from the 2011 floods, Ms Logie said evacuating earlier may have made a difference in hindsight.
"When you go to Lake Eppalock and you see the destruction there, the second spillway and what it did to the road, we didn't stand a chance," she said.
OTHER STORIES:
"I don't know the timeframe from then to getting to us, but we were door knocking the Thursday night in the pouring rain, trying to evacuate people.
"It was a disaster. I think I've described it as Armageddon on a few occasions."
And it's not just the physical scar the floodwater left, it's also the mental health problems.
"We've always said when 90 per cent of the community is impacted, 100 per cent of the community is affected," Ms Logie said.
"People had life going on before the flood and now they have this to deal with."
If there was any silver lining to the destruction, Ms Logie said it brought the town together.
"It was very much a community response," she said.
"We've been really well supported, but we've also done a lot of the leading, especially early on in the piece.
"We see a need and nine times out of ten can get funding and actually deliver for the community."
Ms Logie said she hoped events like Rochella would bring some sort of "normality" for residents.
"They need that," she said.
"It's a chance for people to come together, reflect on the last 12 months and welcome people who may not have been to the area before.
"We really need people to remember us; come to Rochester spend some money and support us."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.