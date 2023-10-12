Bendigo Advertiser
Rochester Community House's look back one year on from floods

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
October 13 2023 - 4:30am
Rochester Community House manager Amanda Logie reflects on the past year of flood recovery. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Rochester Community House manager Amanda Logie reflects on the past year of flood recovery. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

"For me, recovery is really about when everyone in our community is back in their homes and they can start to move forward with their lives and we're far from that."

