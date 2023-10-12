UPDATE 6pm
Police are investigating the circumstances of a three-car collision at Golden Square this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of High and Maple streets where the crash happened shortly before 4pm.
High Street was closed between Maple and Fir streets for around an hour and a half as emergency service workers worked to free the driver of a small white Toyota sedan, who was trapped in her badly damaged vehicle.
The woman, believed to be in her sixties, was conscious when she was transferred by stretcher to a waiting ambulance.
She was taken to Bendigo hospital in a serious condition with an upper body injury, Ambulance Victoria said.
The passenger from another vehicle was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
A man who lives close to where the crash happened said he had heard revving then looked out his window and saw the smash, and told his partner to call triple zero.
"The first thing he said to me was, 'That was a bad one. Call the police and ambulance,'" the woman said.
"They got here pretty quickly."
A young P-plate driver who had been driving a beige coloured wagon that was involved in the crash took refuge in the couple's front yard afterwards.
She was shaken and complained of whiplash symptoms but basically alright, they said.
Police said a 54-year-old man from Harcourt was assisting them with their enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
MORE NEWS:
It appears the crash also involved a blue sedan and a beige-coloured wagon.
Traffic is being diverted around the scene, which is near the Golden Square Hotel.
Emergency services workers and tow trucks were still working to clear the road.
High Street had reopened at Maple Street and Beech Streets at 5.09pm
According to the Vic Emergency app at least five emergency services vehicles were attending.
It is unclear if anyone had been injured in the incident.
It is recommended drivers avoid the area until the scene is under control.
More to come.
