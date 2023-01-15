Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Rochester's Leigh Wilson appeals to Bendigo tradies to help rebuild the town

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated January 15 2023 - 8:19pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leigh Wilson at his family home in Rochester, where his mother will be living in a caravan until her house is repaired from flood damage. Picture by Noni Hyett

"Bendigo has been fantastic" in the wake of the Rochester crisis, the head of the flood-stricken town's recovery committee says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.