Almost a dozen shop buildings stand empty in Bendigo's Heagreaves Mall, highlighting the need for immediate action to revitalise the city centre.
As of Thursday, Setpember 21, there are at least 11 empty shops in the mall. Some have the promise of new developments on the way but others stand completely derelict.
While there are bright prospects including a hotel planned for the strip, some of the mall's businesses have moved on to new locations while others have folded completely.
In an attempt to stem the downturn, the City of Greater Bendigo council have voted on at its latest council meeting to adopt its three-year action plan designed to "greatly" enhance the mall and its viability.
The action plan includes upgrading the visual appearance of the mall and increase the business presence in the area.
Business group Be.Bendigo has taken part in discussions about the mall and chief executive Rob Herbert said it was good news that a plan was being devised for the precinct.
"Not everyone will always agree with that plan but if something is successful, that is a good thing," he said.
"And if it doesn't quite hit the mark I see a willingness to look at other options."
Mr Herbert agreed with one of the main bits of feedback the council had taken from the community, which had called for more hospitality venues, outdoor eateries and night-time venues.
"A more diverse mix of business - and other - activity in the mall is important," he said.
"We can't just rely on retail. So that's hospitality, creative industries and even hotel accommodation.
"The council's proposals to up cleaning budgets and the number of activities in the mall would also be important."
One of the proposals to drum up business in the mall is the possibility of re-introducing vehicle access to the section of road.
However, a report found it would be too expensive to try and re-introduce cars into the Hargreaves Mall equation and the city council have subsequently voted down this idea.
Other parts of the mall's action plan developed by the city council will look at improving issues around the high vacancy rates, cleanliness, graffiti, and anti-social behaviour.
