"I have never heard such rubbish from a town going backwards in its CBD. As a former president of the Bendigo Retail Traders Association I am amazed that any forward thinking business/council could not see that malls are a thing of the past throughout Australia. Former malls in Townsville, for example, have seen that after closure and re-opening of the mall to traffic, businesses have thrived. Our council does not need to fly all over the country wasting money to ascertain the value in closing malls, just contact those councils that have and wake up to your failure to act responsibly here in Bendigo."

