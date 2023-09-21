Plans surrounding the future of the Hargreaves Mall has prompted a lot of reaction from Bendigo Advertiser readers.
Hargreaves Mall's reopening to traffic appears off the table after being deemed too expensive and dangerous in a new City of Greater Bendigo report which states any move to re-open the stretch of road between Williamson St and Mitchell St could cost between $3 million and $5 million.
City of Greater Bendigo Council will decide whether to keep the road closed at a meeting on Monday, September 25, where they will also consider a three-year action plan to revitalise the mall.
Below is a snapshot of what readers' views on the issue:
"I have never heard such rubbish from a town going backwards in its CBD. As a former president of the Bendigo Retail Traders Association I am amazed that any forward thinking business/council could not see that malls are a thing of the past throughout Australia. Former malls in Townsville, for example, have seen that after closure and re-opening of the mall to traffic, businesses have thrived. Our council does not need to fly all over the country wasting money to ascertain the value in closing malls, just contact those councils that have and wake up to your failure to act responsibly here in Bendigo."
Shepparton have redesigned their mall. It has a single lane of traffic along one side, with parallel parking and a speed limit of 20kph. There were quite a few seats dotted around and plenty of people shopping. It felt safe and inviting.
"Could cost between $3 million and $5 million." Cheap, when compared to council's regular useless makeover.
