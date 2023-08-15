Bendigo Advertiser
Hargreaves Mall kauri pine trees to be removed for cotton palms

Updated August 15 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 1:50pm
The kauri pine trees to be removed from the Hargreaves Mall.
Council workers will remove 26 kauri pine trees in Hargreaves Mall after they started damaging the pavement.

