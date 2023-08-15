Council workers will remove 26 kauri pine trees in Hargreaves Mall after they started damaging the pavement.
The City of Greater Bendigo will replace them with eleven cotton palms.
The pines are effectively rootbound, council parks and open space manager Chris Mitchell said.
"Eleven cotton palms have been chosen to replace the kauri pines due to their large, attractive, fan-shaped leaves that will bring instant greenery to the Mall," he said.
The palms are expected to do well in Bendigo's climate.
They would need bracing while they settled into their new home in the centre of the city, Mr Mitchell said.
"The Chinese Elm trees located on the Myer side of the mall are doing really well and won't be affected by this work," he said.
The Mall would remain open during the replacement works, Mr Mitchell said.
