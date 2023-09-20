A LEGO thief who punched a hole in a hotel door, fell asleep in a local driveway while on drugs and stole Harry Potter and Star Wars themed toy blocks to resell has been given a chance to clean up his life.
Dallas Rouxelle, who arrived in Australia from New Zealand a decade ago, fell into drug use around the age of 10 when he was hanging out with a group of skateboarders.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court has heard this drug use remained an issue as he pleaded guilty to charges of possessing methylamphetamine and cannabis, possessing a weapon, namely a Stanley knife, two counts of theft, criminal damage, a failure to answer bail and a breach of a community corrections order.
Magistrate Sharon McRae said during sentencing that giving him mandated help was "absolutely a second chance" and that he "needed support in the community so you don't get back on drugs".
The court heard on September 2, 2022, he attended a Melbourne hotel to visit a friend and after a heavy drinking session began arguing with the friend. He then punched holes in a bathroom door which cost $50 to replace.
On February 16, 2023, around 9.10am Rouxelle was seen walking west along Richards Street, Eaglehawk while on drugs and carrying an orange and black Stanley knife.
He dropped the knife and was later found asleep in a driveway with a glass pipe in his hand.
When police arrived at the house they found him heavily drug affected and carrying cannabis.
Rouxelle was arrested and continued to fall asleep before he taken by ambulance to hospital. He was later released pending summons.
On July 21, 2023, he was captured on CCTV at Kangaroo Flat Kmart where he stole a number of boxes of LEGO, a tent, an air mattress and some boots worth $1016.
He was seen on CCTV hiding in the children's clothing section and watching the store greeter.
When they became distracted serving customers Rouxelle left the store without paying for the items, dropping one box on the way out.
The court heard Rouxelle, when he went on to sell the Lego, believed he would get more money than the $200 he netted.
On August 8, 2023, he went to Woodgrove Shopping Centre, Melton West where he stole a cap worth $50, which he was caught wearing the next day with the price tag still attached when he was stopped by police.
He was arrested for outstanding matters in the Kangaroo Flat Kmart where he had committed the previous theft, and was found to have 0.1 grams of methylamphetamine in his pocket.
He was remanded in custody.
The court heard Rouxelle pleaded guilty at the earliest chance and helped police.
He previously had a positive work history on chicken farms and factories but lost his job during COVID and had not been employed since.
The court also heard he had been facing chronic homelessness during his most recent crimes - couch surfing and staying in hotel rooms - and he had been in a period of addiction.
The court heard Rouxelle had also lost a brother to suicide in February.
Magistrate Sharon McRae acknowledged the family had "no doubt been ripped apart by that"
Rouxelle was sentenced to an adjourned undertaking with conviction for one year and placed on another community corrections order for 12 months and also with conviction during which he must complete 72 hours of community work. Fifty hours of that could be completed taking part in compulsory services for mental health, drug abuse and other programs to reduce reoffending.
A period of 34 days he had spent in custody was noted by the court.
