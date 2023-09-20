Hargreaves Mall's reopening to traffic appears off the table after being deemed too expensive and dangerous in a new City of Greater Bendigo report.
Council officers have cautioned against any move to re-open the stretch of road between Williamson St and Mitchell St closed in 1982, saying it could cost between $3 million and $5 million.
Even a one-way road could cost $1 million and the council would need to plan service relocations and changes to the road network, along with a fenced-in play space.
Among other safety precautions, the report said bollards would be needed to keep people safe from "hostile vehicle attack" if a one-way street was added.
"However, the biggest impacts would be to pedestrian movement and the road network due to the stacking of vehicles entering/leaving the Mall, location and operation of pedestrian crossings, loss of event space and proximity of traffic to a play space," council officers said.
There would also potentially be costs for removing infrastructure like the recently-installed TV screen and trees, they said.
Councillors will decide whether to keep the road closed at a meeting on Monday, 25 September, where they will also consider a three year action plan to revitalise the mall.
Ideas on the table include landscape works, new lights, as well as setting up a working group to counter social issues in the mall.
However the council cannot directly fix every problem with the mall, officers said.
It does not own shops, cannot invest directly in them and cannot dictate how they operate, they said.
"The Mall is currently experiencing a high level of vacant shops, limited private investment in buildings, unkempt shop fronts and the general area looks a little worn due to age," the officers said.
There was no silver bullet but other cities have had success when they have worked together with businesses and the community to overcome problems, the council officers said.
More news:
The council has proposed a host of ideas to potentially be rolled out in the three years including landscape upgrades including replacing a pop-up park with something more permanent.
There could also be changes at the bus shelter to reduce the crowds gathering in one area and how the council works with groups to stop anti-social behaviour.
The council would also fund more public events in the Mall and work on attracting more businesses into the area, including with a "specialist business attraction broker".
Have your say on the plan. Send a letter to the editor at addynews@bendigoadvertiser.com.au or via this link.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.