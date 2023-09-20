People are being called on to turn up at the Bendigo Magistrates Court on September 25 to support three defendants fighting a "climate emergency".
Central Vic Climate Action members Laura Levetan, Bernard Tonkin and Dean Bridgfoot are facing trespassing charges for refusing to leave the National Australia Bank Bendigo branch earlier this year because the bank would not rule out funding a new coal mine.
In a show of support, the Red Rebels will be there to "illuminate the environmental crisis and support groups fighting to save humanity and all species from mass extinction".
Red Rebels is made up of climate activists from Melbourne, Castlemaine and Ballarat.
Ms Levetan said she and her fellow defendants would be representing ourselves in court and pleading not guilty on the basis of "a sudden or extraordinary emergency".
The trio will attempt to use a common law defence to prove the necessity of their alleged protest in the NAB bank branch. A common law defence is where a natural or human threat forces someone to break the law to avoid further consequences.
Central Vic Climate Action spokesperson Serena Everill called on people to be at the court on Monday, September 25 in a show of support for the defendants and Red Rebels.
"Red symbolises the common blood we share with all species, and shows our empathy with our surroundings," Ms Everill said.
Ms Everill said Central Vic Climate Action was hosting a number of events to encourage creative action in response to the escalating environmental crisis, including the screening of the film 'How to Blow up a Pipeline'.
The film follows a group of young people in their plan to blow up an oil pipeline and explores the moral validity of extreme actions in addressing the climate crisis.
MORE STORIES:
"Members of Central Vic Climate Action are wanting to stir up the conversation about how we are responding to the status quo where our leaders and financial institutions continue to actively support the fossil fuel industry, in full knowledge that they are destroying the future of our planet," Ms Everill said.
"We are certainly not advocating the use of violence, but we are suggesting that we all need to step up and onto the street.
"We will be having a Q&A and proceeds of the night will go to Castlemaine School Strike for Climate.
"Central Vic Climate Action group welcomes all who wants to get involved in local climate action."
'How to Blow Up a Pipeline' screens at the Theatre Royal in Castlemaine on September 28 at 7.30pm.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.