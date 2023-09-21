BFNL GRAND FINAL: Six key player battles for Bulldogs vs Dragons

With the big dance fast approaching, the Bendigo Advertiser has looked at six key player battles that will help decide the fate of the 2023 BFNL decider between Golden Square and Sandhurst.
RUCKMAN - HAMISH HOSKING VS MATTHEW COMPSTON
Dragons ruckman Hamish Hosking loves playing the Bulldogs.
In all three meetings with the Bulldogs this year, Hosking has bettered experienced opponent Matthew Compston, amassing 134-84 hit-outs during their battles.
But it is Hosking's work post tap out that is most damaging.
He ranks first in the BFNL for clearances, averaging 13 a game, third for contested possession (18.05) and third for the Dragons in score involvements (6.11).
In the second semi-final against the Bulldogs, Hosking almost single-handedly got the Dragons over the line and was the best player on the ground with 53 hit-outs, 19 clearances and six inside 50s.
For the Dragons to win, Hosking would likely need to be in the best couple of players on the ground, which means Compston merely only needs to make it close to an even contest, and the Bulldogs will be able to taste the Bendigo Advertiser Cup.
YOUNG GUN MIDFIELDERS - SAM CONFORTI VS RICKY MONTI
While we have known the extraordinary abilities of Sam Conforti for some time now, 2023 has been a breakout year at the senior level for Ricky Monti.
You'd think we'll be seeing these two on BFNL grand final days for years to come, and with it being their first taste on the biggest stage of all, they'll both want to make their marks.
Monti is now classed as an A-grade on-baller in the BFNL and only second seed to Tom Toma at the coalface for the Bulldogs.
His ability, both on the inside and outside, is similar to that of Conforti, but he has yet to add one string to his bow, which is the ability to consistently hit the scoreboard.
Midfield goals will be crucial on Saturday, and Monti's eight for the year compared to Conforti's 21 from half the games leaves a bit to be desired.
Teammates Ryan Hartley (26), Tom Toma (25) and Xavier Murley (17) have found the big sticks, but if Monti can match Conforti's impact around the ground and add a goal or two along with it, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more deserving winner of the Nalder Medal.
THE MIDFIELD BULLS - TOM TOMA VS JAMES COGHLAN
The heat rises a notch come finals and another on grand final day.
This is when you want your midfield bulls at their best, and there are few better in the BFNL than Toma and Coghlan.
With Hosking likely to win the majority of hit-outs, Toma's positioning will be vital to ensure he gets his hands on the footy first for Square.
In their round 12 clash, the Bulldogs won the contested possession battle despite losing the hit-outs by 22 and on that day, Toma was their premier midfielder, so they know how to read Hosking successfully.
Coghlan is the Dragons' best pure in and under midfielder and is usually a barometer for Ashley Connick's team.
But the one side he has failed to make an impact against this year has been the Bulldogs.
Coghlan has averaged 16.66 disposals versus Christian Carter's boys, down on his season average of 19.95.
The ferocious competitor should be champing at the bit for this one and will need to be otherwise, the Bulldogs midfield could gain ascendency quickly.
KEY FORWARDS - COBI MAXTED VS JOEL BRETT
A big bag from either of these gun forwards will go a long way to help secure the premiership.
Brett would be likelier to do so, having had a far better season than the Collingwood VFL-aligned Maxted.
Brett has nailed 90 goals from 20 games for the Bulldogs, while Maxted has 21 from 13, which is well down on his output of 59 goals in 2022.
In the teams meeting a fortnight ago in the second semi-final, Maxted did kick four compared to Brett's two but allowed direct opponent Jayden Burke to influence the game heavily.
If he fails to get a run on, Maxted will be crucial in bringing the ball to ground for the likes of the inform Matthew Wilkinson and Archer Day-Wicks after Burke, John Coe, and Zack Shelton dominated the aerial battle in the Dragons' front half during the semi-final.
For Brett, a solid performance and a premiership medallion around his neck would forever quash the one external query of him surrounding his big game performances that arose after last year's finals series.
He has come back from that average finals campaign in 2022 to kick six goals from two finals this year, and unlike Maxted, will offer far more at ground level, ranking second in his team for forward 50 tackles and score involvements plus fifth for goal assists.
KEY DEFENDERS - BRYCE CURNOW VS JON COE
While neither will get the opposition's number-one forward, there's no doubt these guys are their team's best defenders and arguably most important players.
This season and, to a larger extent, the past fortnight has shown how important gun intercept defenders are in modern-day footy, and these two are their sides' best exponents of it.
Coe ranks second in the BFNL for total intercept marks with 65 and, in the semi-final, collected four as the Bulldogs dominated the stat 23-17.
It was one of the deciding factors of the game, with Curnow limited to only one intercept of his own, the Bulldogs were able to accumulate 13-6 inside 50 marks.
Curnow and the Dragons bounced back in the preliminary final, recording 30-15 intercept marks over Strathfieldsaye (season per game average for Dragons is 19), with Curnow clunking six of them.
If the Bulldogs can control the aerial battle as they did previously, then they'll again likely be a two-goal better side, but if Curnow, Tanner Nally and Liam Ireland insert themselves on the battle, it will be a significant win in stifling the most dangerous forward line in the BFNL.
DASHING HALF-BACKS - JAKE THRUM VS NOAH WALSH
Stopping Jake Thrum's run and dash of half-back will be top of the agenda for Connick.
His ability to get mass ball and distribute superbly by foot was seen the last time they met when Thrum had 30 disposals, with 29 being kicks.
He ranks first for handball receives (1.70), effective rebound 50s (4.15), uncontested marks (8.10), disposals (29.85) and second for effective inside 50s (3.56) for the Bulldogs.
On a sunny day at the QEO, Thrum is one of the favourites for Nalder Medal honours should he be allowed off the leash.
Down the other end, the Dragons have a weapon of their own in Noah Walsh.
The big question will be, though, does he start at half-back or in the middle, where he helped turn a tight preliminary final on its head seven days ago?
With 18 of his 22 disposals against the Storm being contested, he will surely spend some time in the centre, but after dominating the second portion of the season from half-back, his run will be sorely needed in the position.
SELECTIONS:
Adam Bourke - Golden Square (11). Nalder Medal: Ricky Monti (GS).
Luke West - Golden Square (12). Nalder Medal: Jack Geary (GS).
Nathan Spicer - Sandhurst (2). Nalder Medal: James Coghlan (Sand).
Richard Jones - Golden Square (23). Nalder Medal: Jon Coe (GS).
HOW THEY MATCH UP:
RECORDS:
Golden Square - 18-2
Sandhurst - 17-2-1
AVERAGE FOR:
Golden Square - 121
Sandhurst - 97
AVERAGE AGAINST:
Golden Square - 53
Sandhurst - 47
QUARTERS WON:
Golden Square - 60 of 80
Sandhurst - 62 of 80
FIRST QUARTERS:
Golden Square
Won: 15 Diff: +381
Sandhurst
Won: 15 Diff: +296
SECOND QUARTERS:
Golden Square
Won: 14 Diff: +335
Sandhurst
Won: 16 Diff: +239
THIRD QUARTERS:
Golden Square
Won: 16 Diff: +290
Sandhurst
Won: 13 Diff: +176
FOURTH QUARTERS:
Golden Square
Won: 15 Diff: +357
Sandhurst
Won: 18 Diff: +296
PREMIER DATA PER
GAME AVERAGES
DISPOSALS:
Golden Square - 380
Sandhurst - 365
KICKS:
Golden Square - 239
Sandhurst - 214
HANDBALLS:
Golden Square - 141
Sandhurst - 151
CONTESTED
POSSESSIONS:
Golden Square - 144
Sandhurst - 155
INSIDE 50s:
Golden Square - 59
Sandhurst - 57
CLEARANCES:
Golden Square - 42
Sandhurst - 47
MARKS:
Golden Square - 110
Sandhurst - 88
TACKLES:
Golden Square - 58
Sandhurst - 55
HIT-OUTS:
Golden Square - 44
Sandhurst - 51
TURNOVERS:
Golden Square - 66
Sandhurst - 70
FREES FOR:
Golden Square - 18
Sandhurst - 20
FREES AGAINST:
Golden Square - 22
Sandhurst - 26
