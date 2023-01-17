Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Hopes construction starts at Hargreaves Mall hotel this year

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated January 17 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Accor Mantra hotel planned for Hargreaves Mall has been continuously postponed. Picutre is supplied

Signs out the front of the new Hargreaves Mall hotel site say construction is expected to begin in 2023, however almost three weeks into the year it remains unclear when the work will start.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.