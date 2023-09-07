Bendigo Community Health Services will be relocated from Eaglehawk while a multi-million dollar refurbishment of its Seymoure Street site takes place next month.
On Thursday, October 26, medical practice services will move from 3 Seymoure Street, Eaglehawk to 75 Mitchell Street while allied health services will move to various facilities, including other BCHS sites.
BCHS interim chief executive Nicole Ferrie said the move may be inconvenient for some clients, it would be for a long-term benefit.
MORE NEWS:
"While the location [of the medical practice] is not in Eaglehawk, it is central, which also takes into consideration that many of our clients travel from areas across the city," Ms Ferrie said.
"It's on the direct bus route from Eaglehawk and is close to several free public car parks.
"We are also offering telehealth appointments for those who prefer them and are looking at how we can support our more vulnerable patients to travel from Eaglehawk to Bendigo.
"This will be a short-term move for immense long-term benefit."
The Eaglehawk project, first announced in 2022, would be the biggest in the Borough since the organisation set up shop at Seymoure Street in 1976.
"Over the past year we have undertaken extensive consultation with our community to determine people's needs and expectations for their community health site," Ms Ferrie said.
"Bendigo Community Health started in Eaglehawk in 1974, and the site is still our primary medical and allied health centre.
"This refurbishment will ensure we can continue to meet the needs of the community now and into the future."
Allied services will move to various locations including:
OTHER NEWS:
"We will work to ensure our valued clients are cared for during the estimated 18 months of building works," Ms Ferrie said.
"We will provide updates and details as required, via media, our website and social media, within the centre and via direct contact with our clients."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.