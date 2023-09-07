Bendigo Advertiser
What's on in central Victoria | June 1 - June 8

Chris DeAraugo and George Dewhurst rocking the Groove Tram, which runs this fortnight. Picture by Noni Hyett
It's a big week for music lovers in central Victoria, with a Grammy award winner, Aussie rockers and a musical tram all set to play. And even if music is not your jam, you will be spoilt for choice. Here is your comprehensive guide. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact us on: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone 5434 4470

