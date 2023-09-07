It's a big week for music lovers in central Victoria, with a Grammy award winner, Aussie rockers and a musical tram all set to play. And even if music is not your jam, you will be spoilt for choice. Here is your comprehensive guide. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact us on: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone 5434 4470
What is better than a movie night? A movie night to support a cause! Blue Ribbon Bendigo - which supports the memory of members of Victoria Police killed in the line of duty - are hosting a special screening of 'EGO' to raise funds for their continued work. Shot over five decades, EGO follows Michael Gudinski on his path as one of the most influential figures in Australian music. At age 19 he started Mushroom Records and went on to foster national icons including Kylie Minogue, Jimmy Barnes and Paul Kelly - all the way to international stars Ed Sheeran, Sting and the Foo Fighters. This film is not to be missed with interviews with some of the world's biggest stars. Tickets $22. For bookings visit here. Where: Star Cinema, 2 Peg Leg Road, Eaglehawk, Victoria 3556. When: Thursday, 14 September 2023, 7pm.
For the first time in its history, the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion will host a concert inside the temple headlined by Grammy-nominated Tibetan musician Tenzin Choegyal who will perform with his bamboo flute and three-stringed lute in the temple. Cheogyal will take to the stage and will perform cultural music in language for all in attendance. Great Stupa general manager Alyce Crosbie said it was great to have an international performer at the concert. Where: Great Stupa, 25 Sandhurst Town Rd, Myers Flat VIC 3556. When: Saturday, September 9, 7.30pm.
Its the time of year again when fields surrounding Bendigo turn yellow as they fill with canola crops for the upcoming harvest and Shiraz Republic are embracing the canola season with their Cornella Canola Walks, giving guests unprecedented access to the fields. The Cornella Canola Walks is also the best way to respect the farmers who watch over the crops - who have to deal with pesky Instagrammers accessing their fields uninvited to get their shots. Shiraz Republic have created a track and viewing platform in their fields so tourists can snap away without worrying about having an angry farmer at their back. Tickets to the Cornella Canola Walks are $10 per adult and $5 for children. Children under 5 are free. A family pass is $30. Where: Shiraz Republic cellar door 507 Hamblin Rd, Cornella VIC 3551. When: Until mid-September, Friday to Monday 11am - 5pm
For '80s music fans that Love an Adventure, iconic Aussie band Pseudo Echo promises to take audiences back to Funky Town when they come to Bendigo. As part of their Ultimate tour, the band will take the stage of the The Capital theatre playing all their big hits along with some from the controversial third album.. At the height of their success, Pseudo Echo raced up the charts in the US and UK with their biggest hit Funky Town which came on the back of their successful Love an Adventure album. Where: Capital Theatre, 50 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Friday, September 8.
The self-guided Heritage and Hidden Spaces Wine Walk - the grand finale of Bendigo Wine Week - sees the region's winemakers set up shop in hidden, historic locations dotted around Bendigo's CBD, including History House, Mackenzie Quarters, The Beehive and the cellars of the Bendigo Post Office. Attendees can choose their own adventure as they dart their way around locations usually closed to the public, as well as special "themed spaces", including a Rose Lounge at the historic Mackenzie Quarters. And if wine is not your favourite drop, for the first time walkers can sample local beer, cider and spirits.Tickets here. Where: Multiple locations around Bendigo CBD. When: Saturday, October 21.
Students at St Joseph's School Quarry Hill just can't wait to be the kings and queens of the stage in their latest production. Audiences will be transported to the African savannah as the school performs the Lion King Junior stage show across two nights. Join the senior students of St Joseph's Quarry Hill for a wild and unforgettable adventure. Tickets can be purchased here. Where: Capital Theatre, 50 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Thursday, September 7, 7pm.
Swingers lace up those dancers shoes - or footy boots! - and enjoy a night of grooving at the Spring Gully Dance Footy Night. All welcome to partake in a dance and break with a delicious supper provided. CD music. Admission $7. Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705. Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Rd, Spring Gully. When: Saturday, September 9, 7.30pm - 11pm.
Shared Reading is an immersive adventure, a space where people from all walks of life gather in small groups to listen to a story or a poem. We read slowly to allow space for our responses to emerge and to share, discovering the narratives within all of us, finding and speaking our own truth. For bookings, please click here. For enquiries, please email Juliane Roemhild at J.Roemhild@latrobe.edu.au. When: Every Monday from 10am until 11.30am - starting August 28 Where: La Trobe University Bendigo campus library
This immersive workshop will introduce you to the basics of food photography, guided by two creative professionals. Iron chef Shellie and Ewen will begin with a discussion on gear and lighting before walking you through hands-on sessions to capture, style, process and print your own food photos. Gain real-world skills to apply to your commercial work, and learn simple lighting setups to achieve great results in a wide variety of settings. To book click here. Where: RACV Goldfields Resort, 1500 Midland Hwy, Creswick When: Saturday, September 23 10am - 3pm.
Get ready for an evening of entertainment with the Groove Tram. Running fortnightly, the event will feature live music, local beers and fine wine, all on a rolling tram. There are limited tickets available per session and can be purchased here. The ride lasts about 1.5 hours. This is an 18+ event. Cost is $20 per person. Drinks and nibbles at bar prices. Where: Pickup and drop off from the tram stop at Alexandra Fountain, Charing Cross, Bendigo When: Runs this fortnight, 5.30pm and 8pm.
Pizza Sundays at St. Anne's offers a selection of house made pizzas with live music and award winning wines. Offering a great day out for the family, all pizzas are $25 each. The winery is fully licensed, with award winning wines available all at bar prices. Call 03 5435 3601 for pizza bookings. The cellar door is also open for free tastings 7 days a week from 9am until 5pm, no bookings required. Where: St. Anne's Winery, 3 Belvoir Park Road, Ravenswood. When: Every Sunday, 9am to 5pm.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy. There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more. Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953. Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel. When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch from your average market, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region. You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event. Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine. When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm (except January).
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. For further information, visit thehandmademarketbendigo.com Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
The Soweto Gospel Choir are taking on an extensive regional tour of their new show HOPE, including stops in Bendigo and Castlemaine. Soweto Gospel Choir have received critical acclaim globally for its renditions of African American spirituals, gospel, folk and contemporary music. The new show HOPE takes audiences on a journey that includes South African freedom songs and protest music from the American songbook, including civil-rights era tracks, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin. Tickets available here. Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Rd, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Bendigo on October 17, 2023 and Theatre Royal in Castlemaine on October 20, 2023.
The regional premiere of the 360° live-action documentary CARRIBERRIE takes viewers on an exhilarating 3D journey across Australia, from Uluru to Sydney Harbour. Narrated by award-winning actor and dancer David Gulpilil, Carriberrie guides audiences across a stunning array of iconic locations and performances, from the traditional to contemporary. Shot using the Jaunt ONE, the first professional-grade camera system specifically designed for capturing the highest quality 360° VR experiences, Carriberrie is a cinematic experience that immerses viewers in the stories, songs and people from different First Nations communities. Where: Discovery Science and Technology Centre, 7 Railway Pl, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: First Sunday of the month until December.
