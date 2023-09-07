Bendigo Health has revealed it is struggling to cover a shortage of mental health staff but hopes a new funding announcement can help fill the gaps.
Bendigo Health director of mental health nursing Tim Lenten said the organisation had a shortfall of 27 full-time equivalent places across the sector.
The health service has even recruited internationally to fill the shortfall.
Mr Lenten said he hoped the recently announced $7.4 million Jobs That Matter mental health workforce campaign would attract more domestic healthcare workers to pursue a career in the region.
"The demand is constant," he said.
"At a local level, some of these programs have actually allowed us to introduce a navigator role which looks at workforce recruitment domestically and internationally.
"At this point in time, Bendigo Health is 27 full-time equivalent short across the sector, so that's where the funding, the navigator role help us with recruitment and retention.
"It's always a challenge, but it's certainly well on its way."
The state government said the Jobs That Matter platform will make it easier for people to enter the workforce, providing a centralised hub for jobs and information.
Delivery is also underway on a wide range of programs to build, support and retain the workforce following the Royal Commission - this includes more than 300 scholarships in mental health and AOD courses as part of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Workforce Scholarship Program.
"We know how important it is to deliver a stronger, better supported mental health workforce - that's why we're working hard to double the number of jobs so we can have a responsive, safer and more integrated mental health system," Minister for Mental Health Gabrielle Williams said.
Grants of up to $20,000 are available for support workers and their families to provide incentives for people to relocate, settle and remain in these areas by helping with costs such as accommodation, relocation and school fees.
"We have a campaign at the moment that has resulted in the recruitment of nine international staff, some have commenced and some are in transit as we speak," Mr Lenten said.
"Those relocation grants have absolutely secured those positions."
Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards said it was important to continue supporting the workers at Bendigo Health and other services in the region.
"The mental health workforce at Bendigo Health does an amazing job supporting some of our community's most vulnerable," she said.
"It is fantastic we can help them continue to employ the staff they need to deliver the best care."
