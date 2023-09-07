Wheelchair taxi and car crash at Eaglehawk Road intersection

Emergency crews have been cleaning up after a crash in California Gully.
They were called to the scene at the intersection of Eaglehawk Road and Weatherall Street at around 2pm on Thursday, September 9.
A wheelchair taxi and a gray sedan appear to have been damaged in the crash.
The sedan has damage to the front and the taxi to its back.
Paramedics joined police, firefighters and an SES crew at the scene and have assessed at least one person.
No emergency treatment or transport was required.
The crash did not block the flow of traffic down the busy Eaglehawk Road.
This story was updated at 4.13pm with additional information from Ambulance Victoria.
