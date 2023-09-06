Bendigo Advertiser
Stage set for Bendigo Wine Week Heritage and Hidden Spaces Wine Walk

September 7 2023 - 6:30am
Rob Stephenson inside The Beehive, a stop on the wine walk. Picture by Darren Howe
Rob Stephenson inside The Beehive, a stop on the wine walk. Picture by Darren Howe

David Lawson, a winemaker at Black Wallaby Wines in Bridgewater, says Bendigo region wines are "some of the best in Victoria".

