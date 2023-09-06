David Lawson, a winemaker at Black Wallaby Wines in Bridgewater, says Bendigo region wines are "some of the best in Victoria".
"We have got a really good structure to our wines," Mr Lawson said.
So if it is great structures that winemakers look for it's no wonder they are showcasing at some of Bendigo's architectural giants with the upcoming Heritage and Hidden Spaces Wine Walk.
The self-guided Wine Walk - the grand finale of Bendigo Wine Week - sees the region's winemakers set up shop in hidden, historic locations dotted around Bendigo's CBD, including History House, Mackenzie Quarters, The Beehive and the cellars of the Bendigo Post Office.
Attendees can choose their own adventure as they dart their way around locations usually closed to the public, as well as special "themed spaces", including a Rose Lounge at the historic Mackenzie Quarters.
"We've re-invented the Wine Walk, offering not just a tasting experience but an immersive journey through Bendigo's culture, history, and of course, its exquisite wines," Bendigo Winegrowers Association president Wes Vine said.
"Bendigo Wine Week is shaping up to be a City of Gastronomy showcase event."
And if wine is not your favourite drop, for the first time walkers can sample local beer, cider and spirits.
Bendigo Wine Week runs from Friday, October 13 to Saturday, October 21 as a celebration of the region's vibrant wine culture.
The Wine Walk takes place on the festival's final day of October 21. Tickets here.
