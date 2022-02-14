news, local-news, news, health, bendigo community health services, greater bendigo, eaglehawk, renovations, improvements

Work will soon start on the development of a masterplan that will give Bendigo Community Health Services the ability to meet the needs of the future. The masterplan is being developed alongside an initial project to renovate and refurbish the organisation's Eaglehawk site. Following a $7.3 million cash injection through the state government's Regional Health Infrastructure Fund, EBD Architects will work with BCHS in the early planning stages of a purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility that will better meet the needs of the Eaglehawk community into the future. More news: Greater Bendigo records 108 new cases on February 14, 2022 EBD Architects will consult with community and BCHS to assess the existing conditions of the site, identify capital works required to upgrade the facility to current standards and assist with long-term capital planning for the expanding service. EBD Architects director Darragh O'Brien said the evidence-based design company aims to capture a broad picture of what is wanted and needed across Bendigo. "We see the Eaglehawk site as a much more open facility - and the other facilities as well, they will become a more integrated part of every community," he said. "The great thing about this project is not just to look at this building but to look at the network of community health facilities across the Bendigo area, where they become an intrinsic and very significant part of each community and connect communities together. Other stories: "Previously they were specifically places you went to when you were unwell, and they're becoming more and more important as centres of education, for health and wellbeing before you become ill." BCHS board chair Vicki Pearce said the pandemic has revealed people want and need access to health and wellbeing services where they live and move about. "We're excited about what we can offer the community moving forward," she said. Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards said BCHS played an important role in the community, which has been highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic. More news: The 2022 Victorian Baking Show will be held in Bendigo "BCHS services have been more important throughout the last couple of years throughout COVID-19, assisting with immunisations, assisting people with home care and being an outreach service for other communities," she said. "I can't wait to see what the architects come up with in terms of the design of the new building - it will be more space, it will be better technology, it will mean we can attract GPs to this part of world and means the people of Eaglehawk and the community will have access to a world- class service in a world-class building. "Importantly, the masterplan is about looking across the whole of Bendigo and looking at what is required in terms of community health services - we know there's a need there, what is the extent of that need and what do services need to look like, what do the buildings need to look like to accommodate that need? "We want to make sure people have access to a service such as Bendigo Community Health Services that are so vital not just to ongoing health but also around prevention." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

