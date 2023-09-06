Four weeks ago, hospitality duo Aaron Clay and Jareth Richardson embarked on an ambitious venture to transform the new precinct at the Bendigo Botanic Gardens.
Formerly known as Omaroo, Omari Bendigo has expanded from weekend breakfast to serving meals Wednesday to Sunday.
Mr Richardson said the first four weekends presented an "interesting learning curve", but the team had adapted to the "organised chaos".
"We've come a long way since the first opening weekend," he said. "I hope there's lots of improvements to be made and lots of growth."
Mr Richardson said the duo's previous experiences in hospitality in Phillip Island didn't prepare them for the "different beast" of Bendigo.
"We came in thinking the format and the rest of it could be the same, but after interacting with the community and speaking with people, it's a very different beast," he said.
"It's just about trial and error, trialling new systems, new processes, table servers versus QR and just seeing how things go and how it plays out."
Located at the Bendigo Botanic Gardens' Larni Garingilang, Mr Richardson said the natural surroundings had proved a drawcard for local crowds of 300 to 400 people each weekend.
"The weekend just gone was the biggest yet, so hopefully we can stay on that trajectory," he said.
"We started in summer and we've gone through all the seasons already, so it's nice to see the changes in the gardens.
"It attracts different people as well, but everything's starting to blossom being spring, so yeah, we're excited to see what that brings."
Mr Richardson said Omari would look to introduce a dinner menu next month and was still working on finalising its liquor licence.
