Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Bendigo Business Awards

Award-winning Bendigo Brittle to exhibit at Royal Melbourne Show

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated August 24 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Brittle is taking their product to the Royal Melbourne Show. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo Brittle is taking their product to the Royal Melbourne Show. Picture by Darren Howe

Small, succeeding and not afraid to bite off more than she can chew, Bendigo Brittle's Greta Donaldson is always looking for ways to expand her business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.