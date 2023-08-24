Small, succeeding and not afraid to bite off more than she can chew, Bendigo Brittle's Greta Donaldson is always looking for ways to expand her business.
The small business, which started in 2016, is taking its homegrown confectionary to the Royal Melbourne Show from September 21 to October 1.
Ms Donaldson said the business has upped its production from 10 to 15 kilograms a week to 360 kilograms a week for the event, which about 500,000 people attend each year.
Bendigo Brittle will also have 360 showbags at the show.
"We got approached at the start of the year," Ms Donaldson said about the show.
"It's quite a lot of money to invest to become part of the Royal Melbourne Show as an exhibitor, so quite prohibitive really for small business but ... it's a good audience for us.
"I've probably bitten off more than I can chew, but we just keep chewing. I've really kind of put my nuts on the line hoping that it all comes together."
Bendigo Brittle was recognised at the 2023 Bendigo Business Excellence Awards, claiming the small and succeeding award and being nominated in the gastronomy category.
The business was also nominated for the small and succeeding category last year, but missed out on the top prize.
"It was really nice this year to actually take the learnings from the feedback [last year] and put it into application and then have a win," Ms Donaldson said.
"We were really up against some really incredible businesses ... everyone's working so hard around Bendigo, so it was really nice to be acknowledged in small and succeeding."
With the award win in the rear-view mirror, Ms Donaldson said she was looking forward to what the future would bring.
"The one thing that I do know with Bendigo Brittle is that we've got a brilliant product and we really work hard at maintaining that consistency," she said.
"I think we can take that to the rest of the world. I just think we need to sort of take it, the show is a really good example of one project at a time in being able to scale up and be successful."
